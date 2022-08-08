Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Rap Star aka Jacksonville’s Young Prodigy Kenmoney
Kenyon Gardner, also known as Kenmoney, is an American rapper and artist who enjoys composing songs that depict the life of a wealthy person. He was born on October 15th, 2006. Kenmoney grew up in the city of Jacksonville, Florida. Kenmoney has had aspirations of becoming wealthy and famous since he was a kid.
Eater
7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville
There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
Taco & Tequila Festival coming back to Jacksonville for two-day event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Taco & Tequila Festival is coming back to Jacksonville this year as a two-day event in Riverside Park. The 2nd annual event is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
News4Jax.com
Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ
The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
DUUUVAL! This week brings plenty of events that celebrate living in Jacksonville. Come celebrate with a Jaguars game, community events, and fun, new summer guides. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 8/12: Brunch at the Beach.
Missing Jacksonville dog reunited with owner after being found in New Jersey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a reunion nearly nine months and 900 miles in the making. Sammy the Shih Tzu had to travel across the country, but he is finally back in his owner's arms. For 11 years, Sammy was Anne Heimburger's "primary pooch." He helped her get through some...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill
A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
First Coast News
Sammy the dog is returned to his owner, all the way from New Jersey to Florida!🐾
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
News4Jax.com
Paw-sing 4 Pets with Jacksonville Humane Society
Today on the show we had another adorable pup looking for their fur-ever home! Jacksonville Humane Society has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home. Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125. Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or...
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery opening first Northeast Florida location in Miramar
The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is coming to Miramar Plaza near San Marco. Based in Detroit, the company franchises its concept that uses liquid nitrogen to custom-make every order of what it considers “nicecream” while a customer waits. “We looked at a couple different ice cream franchises, but...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages
A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
Ponte Vedra High School student crowned Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Aashna Shah and her family are heading to Texas this week for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant. The 16-year-old Ponte Vedra High School student was recently crowned the first ever Indian American Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen. Since 7th grade, Shah has been hard...
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
First Coast News
Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant shopping and dining destination
Much of the building now sits empty. "It's not a pleasant place to be anymore."
Jacksonville Daily Record
JAXUSA announces Olympus Insurance will relocate headquarters to Jacksonville
Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
Action News Jax Ben Becker says more sticker shock could be on the way for JEA customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA will unveil at its board retreat on Wednesday a projected 32%-45% compounded increase to base rates from FY23 to FY32. Remember, JEA already increased base rates 3% in 2021. The goal is $250M-$340M in new revenue to “support the total system requirements.”. >>> STREAM...
Local beaches break record with wall-to-wall with sea turtle nests!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Crescent Beach Turtle Patrol has just announced our coast has officially broken the all-time nesting record of 1,145 in 2019 with 1,160 nests this season and still counting!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Turtle patrol has posted a map with each of the...
