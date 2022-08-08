ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

24hip-hop.com

Meet Rising Rap Star aka Jacksonville's Young Prodigy Kenmoney

Kenyon Gardner, also known as Kenmoney, is an American rapper and artist who enjoys composing songs that depict the life of a wealthy person. He was born on October 15th, 2006. Kenmoney grew up in the city of Jacksonville, Florida. Kenmoney has had aspirations of becoming wealthy and famous since he was a kid.
Eater

7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville

There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com

Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ

The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

DUUUVAL! This week brings plenty of events that celebrate living in Jacksonville. Come celebrate with a Jaguars game, community events, and fun, new summer guides. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 8/12: Brunch at the Beach.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill

A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
News4Jax.com

Paw-sing 4 Pets with Jacksonville Humane Society

Today on the show we had another adorable pup looking for their fur-ever home! Jacksonville Humane Society has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home. Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125. Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or...
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages

A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
Jacksonville Daily Record

JAXUSA announces Olympus Insurance will relocate headquarters to Jacksonville

Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
