Anchorage school meal program faces worker shortage, loss of pandemic funding

Joe Gerace, who resigned suddenly as Anchorage health director on Monday citing his own health, used a fabricated resume to get the job, an investigation by American Public Media and Alaska Public Media has found. Gerace lied about his degrees, exaggerated his military experience, and misled the city about his medical training. In an interview prior to his resignation, Gerace veered between defending his resume as factual and admitting that it was misleading. Mayor Dave Bronson has yet to respond to the revelations or explain what his administration did to vet Gerace. “Joe’s service to Anchorage and the Anchorage Health Department is greatly appreciated,” Bronson said in a press release announcing Gerace’s resignation. “I will miss his dedication, hard work, and commitment to help our city’s underserved.”

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO