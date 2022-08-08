Anchorage school meal program faces worker shortage, loss of pandemic funding

Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD says new report confirms decision to close Ursa Major Elementary School over safety concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Engineers told the Anchorage School District in late July the 70-year-old building on JBER had significant structural issues and could collapse during an earthquake. Now PND Engineering has issued a written report that further details their findings. Engineers found cracks they believe came from the 1964...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on buses, and hoping that an aggressive recruitment strategy can help attract enough drivers. At a press conference at the district headquarters Wednesday, Superintendent Jharrett Bryant stressed the dire nature of the shortage...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage
Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage
Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr. Mom...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mom shares her secrets to saving during back-to-school shopping
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The average household is projected to spend $864 this year on school supplies, according to the National Retail Federation. With inflation, they reported that families should expect to spend around an additional $15 this season for school supplies. Yet, some families have found ways to keeping their school supply budget low.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
alaskasnewssource.com
Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Mat-Su Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. As cars maneuver around flooded roadways trying to make their way home. “For the residence, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Health Director resigns, accused of falsifying credentials
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An investigation by city hall began today into the hiring of Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace, who resigned suddenly Monday. Gerace was hired less than a year ago and he was put in charge of responding to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and growing homeless crisis in Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Health Department director resigns due to health issues
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?. Meteorologist Joe Bartosik talks to a local expert to see if the meaning of fireweed folklore matches up with this year's fireweed growth and color. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide. Updated: 6 hours ago.
alaskapublic.org
How we reported our story on the fabricated resume of now former Anchorage health director Joe Gerace
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson says he’s launching an investigation into how his own administration failed to catch the fake credentials of his former health director. Joe Gerace resigned Monday citing health issues, after Alaska Public Media confronted him with evidence that the resume he used to get the job was fabricated. Bronson appointed him last September. A joint investigation between Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen and American Public Media’s Curtis Gilbert found that Gerace misrepresented his military, medical and educational background to get the job.
alaskapublic.org
6 takeaways from our investigation of Anchorage health director Joe Gerace
Joe Gerace, who resigned suddenly as Anchorage health director on Monday citing his own health, used a fabricated resume to get the job, an investigation by American Public Media and Alaska Public Media has found. Gerace lied about his degrees, exaggerated his military experience, and misled the city about his medical training. In an interview prior to his resignation, Gerace veered between defending his resume as factual and admitting that it was misleading. Mayor Dave Bronson has yet to respond to the revelations or explain what his administration did to vet Gerace. “Joe’s service to Anchorage and the Anchorage Health Department is greatly appreciated,” Bronson said in a press release announcing Gerace’s resignation. “I will miss his dedication, hard work, and commitment to help our city’s underserved.”
youralaskalink.com
Back to School Clothing Drive & Event in Anchorage
Added by atagliaferri on August 8, 2022. With school starting on August 18th, members and organizations in the community, help get families ready for back to school. Your Alaska Link’s La’Shawn Donelson shows what happened over the weekend that had parents feeling grateful. Anchorage Cops for Community hosted...
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Drag performers shimmied up and down a walkway between café tables, as enthusiastic patrons took photos, waved cash and filled out ballots ranking the shows. The mock election, fueled by performances that brought the din of an Anchorage, Alaska, café to a...
Alaska Communications To Provide Satellite Connectivity to Support the Lower Yukon School District’s Families and Students With Home Internet Service
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Alaska Communications will provide home internet to educators, students and families in 10 villages in the Lower Yukon School District (LYSD) using hybrid satellite technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005209/en/ In addition to providing middle mile satellite connectivity, Alaska Communications is collaborating with New Horizons Telecom to design and install the equipment needed to deliver internet access directly to students’ homes in their villages in western Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time in three years this October, the group announced on Facebook. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge...
midnightsunak.com
The fox pledges to investigate the henhouse
Anchorage had highest rate of inflation of cities nationwide
A new study finds that Anchorage experienced the highest growth in inflation of any major city, with a CPI year-over-year change of 12.4%. Phoenix, Atlanta, Seattle, and Baltimore were the next four cities experiencing the fastest growth of inflation, WalletHub’s study found. Honolulu, New York, New York City, Boston,...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson launches an investigation into the hiring of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ukrainian refugees help restore historic ferry
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two months ago, Nikkita Zakharchenko and his partner Leza Kovryha fled to Alaska after the war hit Ukraine. The two arrived in Anchorage in June as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. Through the program — with the help of sponsorship — the two were granted to stay in the United States for two years. After staying in Anchorage for two days, the couple moved to Ketchikan to start their new lives together.
akbizmag.com
Anchorage Museum “Re-Indigenizes” Downtown Mural
A whitewashed surface covers the former history timeline on the side of the RIM Architects building, adjacent to Anchorage City Hall, in preparation for a new mural. A mural overlooking the parking lot of Anchorage city hall is being reworked with a new design representing the Indigenous history of the place in more than a single corner.
