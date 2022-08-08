NEWS RELEASE

August 8, 2022

Hanging Jar Macrame Workshop

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce a free Macrame Workshop for adults. The workshop will be held Saturday, August 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Library staff will demonstrate two beginner level projects and patrons will have the opportunity to create two unique hanging jars. All materials will be provided at the workshop. Space is limited and registration is required.

Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

The Orcutt branch library will offer a limited number of free macrame take home kits. Each kit includes instructions and supplies to create two projects. The kits will be available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis from Monday, August 8th to Saturday, August 13th. The Orcutt branch is located at 175 South Broadway.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

