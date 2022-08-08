The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FOXA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO