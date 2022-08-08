Read full article on original website
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
Paysafe Shares Slide On Dismal Guidance; Beats On Q2 Revenue Aided By Payment Volume Growth
Paysafe Limited PSFE reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 1% year-on-year to $378.9 million, beating the consensus of $375.5 million. Total Payment Volume of $33.4 billion increased 3% Y/Y. Segments: US Acquiring revenue rose 13.7% Y/Y to $187.2 million, eCash revenue declined 7.9% Y/Y to $95.7 million, Digital Wallets...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand
Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
Why Floor & Decor Jumped 28% in July
The specialty retailer continues to post healthy growth and is opening new warehouse stores and design studios.
Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings
Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Hapag-Lloyd more than trebles H1 net profit, sees economic uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) on Thursday posted a net profit of 8.7 billion euros ($8.94 billion) for the first half of 2022, more than three times as much as a year earlier, but said war in Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis somewhat clouded its prospects.
Arcos Dorados Reports Mixed Q2 Results
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc ARCO reported second-quarter FY22 consolidated sales of $887.9 million, up 49.8% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $812.90 million. Sales, excluding Venezuela, totaled $883.90 million, up 49.5% year-on-year. Systemwide comparable sales excluding Venezuela grew 47.9% versus last year. Excluding Venezuela, operating margin was 7%, and operating income...
Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Luminar Technologies (LAZR) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Key Q2 2022 Financials:. Luminar exceeded its financial expectations and maintains a strong balance sheet for accelerating business growth and reaching positive...
EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights
EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Westport (WPRT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT incurred a loss of 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against a profit of 7 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $80 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.9 million. The top line rose 1% from the year-ago level of $79 million.
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR delivered second-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Inter Parfums’ results gained from sales growth across the company’s European and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from the impressive performance of its brands....
Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 10, 2022 : FOXA, CAE, CYBR, WEN, WIX, HAE, NOMD, IS, BLDP, IMCR, XMTR, WWW
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FOXA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Vertex Energy Shares Plunge After Q2 Results
EPS loss was $(0.98) compared to $(0.38) a year ago. Loss from operations was $(33.1) million versus $(2.1) million a year ago. Vertex's net loss increased to $(63.78) million from $(15.96) million a year ago. Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations year-to-date totaled $(109.56) million, compared to...
Masimo's (MASI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Down
Masimo Corporation MASI delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 in the second quarter of 2022, up 43.6% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%. The adjustments include acquisition, integration and related costs, and acquired intangible asset amortization expenses, among others. GAAP EPS for...
