Watsonville, CA

Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges

By Derrick Ow
 2 days ago
WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night.

At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s license. There was also a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from his car.

After searching his car, officers found a loaded gun as well as 1,500 grams of marijuana, 80 (1) gram wax containers, eight disposable cannabis cartridges, 10 vape pens, and packaging material; well over the legal limit for anyone to possess. Watsonville PD told KION that they suspect Angelis was illegally selling marijuana and cannabis products.

Angelis was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on several felony firearms charges, possession of marijuana for sales, driving on a suspended license, and his outstanding warrant. Angelis’ passenger was also charged with possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

WATSONVILLE, CA
Monterey, CA
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

