World

natureworldnews.com

Volcanic Eruption in Iceland Threatens to Shut Down Air Travel in US and Europe

A recent volcanic eruption in Iceland poses the same threat as in 2010: the suspension of air traffic between the United States and Europe. The Fagradalsfjall's Geldingadalir volcano in Iceland's relatively unpopulated Reykjanes peninsula has erupted since early today. The country's capital, Reykjavik, home to the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brazil’s Rio Negro: Exploring the largest swathe of protected rainforest in South America

Saro grabbed my arm and pointed into the flooded forest where the creek spread mirror-calm through endless trunks into darkness.“Shhh!” he said, cutting the boat engine. We stopped talking and drifted slowly, like a fallen petal on the current. With the outboard silent, I noticed that the forest was alive with sound – the whirr of cicadas, the chic-chic of kingfishers, the chirrup of frogs. A pair of metre-long blue-and-yellow macaws flew over us, screeching raucously.But I still couldn’t see what he was pointing at. I shielded my eyes from the sun and squinted into the gloom of the flooded...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey

We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Norway's King Harald – 85-year-old second cousin to Queen Elizabeth - is hospitalised with a fever just days after competing in Sailing World Cup event

King Harald of Norway has been hospitalised with a fever, the country's royal household said in a statement this afternoon. The monarch and three-time Olympian, 85, is in a stable condition at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, it added. He underwent a leg operation in January and tested positive for Covid...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Stranded Beluga Whale Removed From France's Seine River: AFP

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation, an AFP journalist said. After nearly six hours of work, the 800-kilogram (1,800-pound) cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?

More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute.Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark acquired his nickname courtesy of a tooth, probably dead, that looked bluish. One chronicle from the time also says the Viking king was buried in Roskilde, in Denmark, in the late 10th century. But a Swedish archaeologist and a Polish researcher recently claimed in separate publications that they have pinpointed his most probable burial site in the village...
EUROPE
The Independent

‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage

The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
ENVIRONMENT
TravelNoire

Polar Bear Attacks Woman In Norway's Remote Svalbard Islands

A polar bear attacked a woman in Norway in the remote Arctic Svalbard islands. The polar bear injured the French tourist, leaving her with several wounds. The unnamed woman was part of a 25-group camping trip in the Svalbard region. The group was camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, which is roughly 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Europe heatwave: Thousands escape wildfires in France, Spain and Greece

Residents and holidaymakers have fled towns and villages in France, Spain and Portugal as fires are whipped up by high winds and tinder-dry conditions. More than 11,000 people have been forced to leave France's south-western Gironde region in the past few days. Dozens of fires are burning in Portugal and...
FodorsTravel

Forget the Golden Circle. Here’s What To Know About Norway’s Golden Road

Fewer crowds, award-winning cuisine, and off-the-beaten-path Norwegian experiences await. There are many reasons why Norway’s Golden Road differs from Iceland’s Golden Circle. While Iceland’s landscape is almost moon-like—defined by porous lava fields, spongey green moss, and shimmering glaciers—Norway’s Trøndelag region is comparable to, say, the Pacific Northwest.
TRAVEL
