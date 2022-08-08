ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney

The Central District Health Department wants to make sure health is the top of your list for the new school year. The Grand Island Public School Foundation honored their teachers of the year on Wednesday morning. Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools.
KSNB Local4

GIPS teachers honored during welcome back event

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Back to School

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. Grand Island Public Schools Foundation announces Charles and Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund. The Grand Island Public Schools foundation received an estate gift from the Charles and Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund.
KSNB Local4

John's Monday Evening Weathercast

Hastings Public Schools launches app, aims to improve communication. The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings. Lack of wind doesn't stop the Grand Island Kite Festival.
KSNB Local4

Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail

The traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has arrived in Kearney on Tuesday. This coincides with the 37th annual Nebraska Vietnam Veteran Reunion.
KSNB Local4

Locked into the 90s

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the rest of the week and into the weekend we will be locked into the 90 degree heat, but the silver lining is that it may not last much longer than that. Wednesday evening, a few showers popped up over north central areas but they are expected to fade away with the approach of sunset. Thursday’s weather will be very similar to Wednesday’s weather with temperatures in mostly the lower 90s from central and eastern areas with the serious heat in north central and western areas with upper 90s to 100s.
KSNB Local4

Kearney Public Schools expands activities director position to 6-12

KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Kearney Public Schools has expanded the job responsibilities of Ryan Hogue, KHS Activities Director, and Assistant Principal, to include middle school activities. Mr. Hogue will now be the KPS 6-12 Activities Director. He will remain Assistant Principal at KHS. “In a very consistent message, parents and...
klin.com

Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
KSNB Local4

One killed in Adams County train accident

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
KSNB Local4

Hastings Public Schools launches app; Looks to improve communication

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Public Schools recently launched an app, aiming to achieve their goal of improving communication between the district and its community. The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar, contact information for all of the district buildings and more — all at the touch of the fingertips.
KSNB Local4

Heat begins to return to the area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather will remain in the forecast in the days ahead for most of the area. There may be a few exceptions. Look for sunny skies for today as high temperatures warm up to between the mid 80s east and the mid 90s west. There may be a few clouds and perhaps a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest overnight. Low temperatures will dip back into low to mid 60s. There may be a few clouds around tomorrow, but skies are still expected to be mainly sunny on Wednesday and temperatures heat up even more. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the upper 90s with the hottest temperatures in the west and northwest. Late in the afternoon and early in the evening, there may be a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest. They should diminish after the sun goes down. Lows on Wednesday night will drop into the 60s. The heat continues on Thursday with similar highs to Wednesday from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Friday will be a bit breezier as highs will reach from near 90° to near 100° with the hottest temperatures in the northwest.
Panhandle Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
GENOA, NE

