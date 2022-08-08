Read full article on original website
Grand Island City Council approves acquisition to purchase land near 911 center
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council approved an acquisition to buy a piece of land that could one day become a park or a place for a city pool. The city council unanimously approved the acquisition 10 to 0. The land is located just west of...
Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney
Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools
GIPS teachers honored during welcome back event
Back to School
John's Monday Evening Weathercast
Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail
Locked into the 90s
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the rest of the week and into the weekend we will be locked into the 90 degree heat, but the silver lining is that it may not last much longer than that. Wednesday evening, a few showers popped up over north central areas but they are expected to fade away with the approach of sunset. Thursday’s weather will be very similar to Wednesday’s weather with temperatures in mostly the lower 90s from central and eastern areas with the serious heat in north central and western areas with upper 90s to 100s.
Kearney Public Schools expands activities director position to 6-12
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Kearney Public Schools has expanded the job responsibilities of Ryan Hogue, KHS Activities Director, and Assistant Principal, to include middle school activities. Mr. Hogue will now be the KPS 6-12 Activities Director. He will remain Assistant Principal at KHS. “In a very consistent message, parents and...
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
One killed in Adams County train accident
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
Grand Island Public Schools Foundation announces Charles and Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - She always said she wanted to invest in students who had the “fire in their belly” for success. Bessie Frith of Grand Island, made good on that promise with a $2.4 million estate gift to the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation to endow the Charles & Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund.
Hastings Public Schools launches app; Looks to improve communication
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Public Schools recently launched an app, aiming to achieve their goal of improving communication between the district and its community. The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar, contact information for all of the district buildings and more — all at the touch of the fingertips.
Nebraska State Fair unveils 'sweet and savory' food items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.- Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy. Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations that let you know you’re definitely at the State Fair.
Heat begins to return to the area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather will remain in the forecast in the days ahead for most of the area. There may be a few exceptions. Look for sunny skies for today as high temperatures warm up to between the mid 80s east and the mid 90s west. There may be a few clouds and perhaps a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest overnight. Low temperatures will dip back into low to mid 60s. There may be a few clouds around tomorrow, but skies are still expected to be mainly sunny on Wednesday and temperatures heat up even more. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the upper 90s with the hottest temperatures in the west and northwest. Late in the afternoon and early in the evening, there may be a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest. They should diminish after the sun goes down. Lows on Wednesday night will drop into the 60s. The heat continues on Thursday with similar highs to Wednesday from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Friday will be a bit breezier as highs will reach from near 90° to near 100° with the hottest temperatures in the northwest.
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
