HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather will remain in the forecast in the days ahead for most of the area. There may be a few exceptions. Look for sunny skies for today as high temperatures warm up to between the mid 80s east and the mid 90s west. There may be a few clouds and perhaps a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest overnight. Low temperatures will dip back into low to mid 60s. There may be a few clouds around tomorrow, but skies are still expected to be mainly sunny on Wednesday and temperatures heat up even more. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the upper 90s with the hottest temperatures in the west and northwest. Late in the afternoon and early in the evening, there may be a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest. They should diminish after the sun goes down. Lows on Wednesday night will drop into the 60s. The heat continues on Thursday with similar highs to Wednesday from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Friday will be a bit breezier as highs will reach from near 90° to near 100° with the hottest temperatures in the northwest.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO