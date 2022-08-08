ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
RALEIGH, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community

DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

McDonald's needs to hire 800 people in Triangle area

Raleigh, N.C. — McDonald's has more than 800 job openings in the Triangle. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin will speak at a hiring event Tuesday at the McDonald's at 105 E. South St. near Shaw University in Raleigh. The event will feature drive-up hiring with interviews on the spot between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Durham, NC
Carrboro, NC
Business
City
Spencer, NC
Carrboro, NC
Society
cbs17

What to know when facing an eviction in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greenway tents offering insight into urban development

Take a walk around any greenway in the Triangle, and you may run into some odd contraptions. In an effort to study conservation zones, an urban ecologist put up tents along greenways in Raleigh. The tents trap bugs along the paths to measure their total weight, providing information about the...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Construction Industry#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business
cbs17

Raleigh area McDonald’s hold hiring event

RALEIGH, N.C. — Restaurants all over central North Carolina are hiring. Raleigh-area McDonald’s locations are not only offering a job, but applicants can also get help paying for college. Those locations are holding hiring events Tuesday where people can go through on-the-spot interviews. McDonald’s says it needs to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs license plate agency closed for contract violations

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Holly Springs license plate agency for contract violations. The Department of Transportation tells CBS 17 the agency, located at 408 Village Walk Drive, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. NCDOT said the agency had been operated by Chad Price since 2015.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Construction
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
cbs17

S’Morrisville residents enjoy national s’mores day

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville has changed its name to “S’Morrisville” to celebrate National S’Mores Day on Wednesday. “S’Morrisville” residents attended the community park and ate free s’mores snacks, including s’mores cheesecake and s’mores flavored ice cream. Some residents chose...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation

Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy