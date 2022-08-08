Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Car collides with transformer, causes power outage
RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
State helping fight Canyon Road Fire threatening Grandview homes, sewer plant
A fire threatening homes, infrastructure and the a sewer plant in central Washington has prompted a state response, including aircraft. Interim State Fire Marshal Chad Cross said Thursday that the Canyon Road Fire near the small city of Grandview is burning in grass, brush and small trees after igniting on Wednesday afternoon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire starts in RV, spreads to nearby structure
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded to a fire on the 2400 block of South Third Avenue near Reynolds Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Chief Rocky Eastman said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. in a motorhome and spread to a nearby structure. Neighbors said they...
northeastoregonnow.com
Crews Put Out Brush Fire on I-84
Crews from Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a brush fire along Interstate 84 on Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews came across a half an acre burning near the on ramp and quickly extinguished the flames with two brush trucks and a water tender. A total of three brush trucks, two water tenders and two command vehicles responded.
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Canyon Road Fire
Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.
Pendleton Flour Mills engulfed in flames, considered a ‘total loss’
The Pendleton Flour Mills were engulfed in flames after a small fire Tuesday afternoon reignited early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
Pair of Walla Walla suspects in custody for accused gun thefts & vehicle prowl
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An overnight vehicle prowl gone wrong led to the arrest of two men accused of stealing firearms from community members’ vehicles and hiding out from the police early on Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were...
nbcrightnow.com
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
KHQ Right Now
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
1 Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department responded to multiple calls of a car travelling at high speeds at around 10 pm. According to the police, the driver was travelling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when he lost control and collided with a power pole south of the roadway. The police stated that the...
Kennewick PD to conduct patrol honoring young woman killed by drunk driver
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In honor of a young woman who was killed by a drunk driver in Richland exactly 16 years ago, officers from the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) will conduct patrols to crack down on DUI suspects. According to a social media notice from the KPD, 22-year-old Sami...
KIMA TV
Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow
YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic restricted on part of 16th Ave
YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted on N 16th Avenue on August 10 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for asphalt repair work. Both directions will have one lane each between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Expect delays in the area. The speed limit in work zones is...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms
WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
Former cafe owner appears in Pasco court for murder and kidnapping. Her bail is $2M
It’s been about a week since she allegedly strangled her partner of 10 years.
30-Year-Old Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
A 30-year-old man with multiple felony warrants was fleeing from the police, crashed into another vehicle. According to the police, the driver was tried being pulled over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street. A YPD supervisor chased the driver, according to the officials. The driver struck...
