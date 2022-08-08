ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Car collides with transformer, causes power outage

RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire starts in RV, spreads to nearby structure

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded to a fire on the 2400 block of South Third Avenue near Reynolds Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Chief Rocky Eastman said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. in a motorhome and spread to a nearby structure. Neighbors said they...
WALLA WALLA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Crews Put Out Brush Fire on I-84

Crews from Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a brush fire along Interstate 84 on Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews came across a half an acre burning near the on ramp and quickly extinguished the flames with two brush trucks and a water tender. A total of three brush trucks, two water tenders and two command vehicles responded.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Canyon Road Fire

Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs

PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
PASCO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIMA TV

Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow

YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic restricted on part of 16th Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted on N 16th Avenue on August 10 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for asphalt repair work. Both directions will have one lane each between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Expect delays in the area. The speed limit in work zones is...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms

WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
WALLA WALLA, WA

