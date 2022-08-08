Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Ricketts says no special session will be held to further restrict abortion rights
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he would not be calling a special session of the Nebraska Legislature to enact further restrictions on abortion rights. Ricketts, a staunch opponent of abortion rights, reacted quickly to a letter from the Speaker of the Nebraska, State Sen. Mike Hilgers, stating that he had only 30 senators in support of his recent proposal to ban abortion after 12 weeks in Nebraska, instead of the current ban after 20 weeks.
Ricketts won't call a special session to restrict abortion in Nebraska
Nebraska’s law restricting abortion after 20 weeks will remain unchanged — at least for now. On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he won’t call state lawmakers back to Lincoln, a step many expected would happen after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision in June, putting the issue in the hands of states.
Nebraska's COVID cases flat but higher than past school openers
OMAHA -- As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years. Nebraska recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared to two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 cases for the past nine weeks.
Kansas, Nebraska researchers use plants to limit exposure to toxic lead in soil
Historic lead mining and smelting in the Midwest left behind toxic levels of lead in soil that pose a health threat to locals when rain causes the toxin to spread. (Crysta Henthorne/KCUR) In parts of the Midwest where lead mining and smelting lasted for over a century, communities are still...
A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship
Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
Family of eight loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
A family of eight lost all of its belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction on Saturday morning. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize, who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
