Maserati Debuts Special Edition Grecale To Upstage The Porsche Macan
Top trim Grecale PrimaSerie only available in Giallo Corse yellow paint. Powered by the 523 horsepower Nettuno V6 or 325-hp mild-hybrid four-pot Both models come standard with the Premium Plus package. Only 325 will be built. By our count, you're looking at the third special edition Maserati Grecale since the...
Stunning Ferrari F40 With Nearly 1,000 HP Offered In Rare Private Sale
We all have that dream car garage. There are the cars that will forever occupy a permanent garage space and then there are modern aspirational cars that are removed immediately in favor of a more desirable classic. This 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione is one such supercar, that would instantly replace the more modern Ferrari SF90 Stradale after it surfaced for sale with RM Sotheby's.
RUMORS: New Lexus LFA Will Have Almost 1,000 HP, Nissan Z Nismo Coming With Over 400 HP And Nissan GT-R Refresh Coming In 2023
According to the Japanese language Best Car website, there are a slew of existing updates and a couple of new models with dates on the horizon. Without sources and with our hazy grasp of the Japanese language, we will place all of the following Google-translated information in the rumor column until we confirm otherwise.
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
Mercedes-AMG Reveals Supercar-Inspired Carbon Fiber Speaker Box
The world of automotive merchandising is perpetually expanding, and brands from Modena to Stuttgart, from Tokyo to Detroit, all want a piece of the pie. Ferrari is arguably the best self-marketing automaker out there, but Mercedes is pretty adept at parting fans from their hard-earned cash too. The latest such...
Ford Increases F-150 Lightning Pricing For 2023, Cites Strong Demand
Ford recently revealed that it was reopening the order books for several of its models. One of these models is the 2023 F-150 Lightning, which has seen an impressive amount of consumer demand and sales. However, in addition to some welcome updates, the Lightning is also going up in price.
Audi A3 E-Tron Rendering Peeks Into The Nameplate's Electric Future
The Audi A3 has been around since 1996. Within four generations, the compact Sportback (hatchback) and eventually sedan have always been powered by an internal combustion engine. In its third-generation model, an electric motor was introduced into the lineup. That won't be the case in 2026, though. Audi has confirmed...
Lamborghinis Will Have Loud Combustion Engines For Many Years To Come
Lamborghini is preparing for an electric future but has no plans to abandon the combustion engine just yet. In fact, the Raging Bull is already working on solutions to guarantee its longevity for many years to come. Speaking with TechCrunch, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann doesn't see the supercar maker as...
Porsche Now Offers A Retro Interior On The 911
Porsche is currently testing the 2023 911, which will likely arrive later this year at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. But before the 2023 lineup is fully revealed, we got a taste of what's to come with the limited edition 911 Sport Classic. Like the recently introduced Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition, the Sport Classic comes with unique touches from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, including a retro-themed Pepita cloth interior.
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
Childsize Ferrari Testa Rossa J Replica Has A 49-MPH Top Speed
You wouldn't think that a tiny replica of a classic racer for the super-rich would be wildly popular, yet here we are. According to The Little Car Company (LCC), the waitlist for the smallest working Ferrari Testa Rossa J we've ever seen is a full year long. Apparently, the wealthy need a 75% scale toy car to shuttle their children around in. La dolce vita, as they say. If you're bummed about this tiny replica's rabid fanbase snapping up all the available cars for the next year, you'll be happy to know this car, a one-of-one, will be up for auction at Pebble Beach next week. The company predicts it to sell for between $90,000 and $120,000 USD.
Subaru STI Convertible Is Fun To Drive And Costs $50,000
You may remember this convertible Subaru Impreza WRX STI when it was up for sale in 2017. Back then, the car was a bit of an enigma in the tuner world but it remains on sale five years later. We just had to know more about its history, so we gave Patriot Nissan of Salem a call and managed to speak with the owner, who works for the dealer. What initially appears to be the oddball of Subarus is in fact a tied-down, fun, quirky daily driver.
Ferrari Recalls Every Car Since 2005, Cybertruck Won't Be Cheap, Polestar 3 Details Leaked: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to both a new week and a new edition of our automotive news recap, Cold Start. Since our last roundup on Friday, we've learned that there will be a faster version of the Audi RS6 soon. We've also discovered that the Subaru Outback is the only midsize car to pass a new IIHS safety test and the first Rimac Nevera customer car has been delivered as McLaren starts modifying the classic SLR for its richest customers.
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Chevrolet Now Offering New Silverados With BIG Discounts
The Chevrolet Silverado range has a pretty significant price bracket, ranging from $34,600 for the Work Truck (WT) in 2WD, Regular Cab guise all the way to $68,400 for the ZR2. It can be a little intimidating to start browsing this model range if you're in the market. Thankfully, Chevrolet...
Stolen American Classic Cars Destroyed At Junker Racing Event
Following two classic American cars being stolen within a month and only 20 miles of each other in the UK, they somehow appeared together for a demolition derby-style race just over a month later. In the UK, 'banger racing' is a full-contact racing format to a checkered flag rendering cars no longer fit for the road.
Rejecting The Cayenne Convertible Was The Best Decision Porsche Ever Made
An ugly-looking convertible makes as much sense as a Mini Cooper hatchback for a family of five or a performance version of the Toyota Prius. Even so, awkward drop-tops like the Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet still managed to stumble through the approval process and make it into showrooms, much to the dismay of salespeople who had to look at them every day. It's now come to light that Porsche almost went down the same ill-fated path with the first-generation Cayenne. The original Porsche Cayenne was as graceful as a giant panda but not nearly as cute, and one unfinished example of the Cayenne-based convertible that Porsche built is even worse.
Ford Sends Fleet Of F-150 Lightning EV Trucks To Help Kentucky Flood Victims
The recent flash floods that have swept through the state of Kentucky have claimed the lives of 37 people and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Various reports indicate that as many as 12,000 homes are without electricity, with several hundred more completely damaged. As such, residents are having to queue for hours to receive necessities such as food, water, and even a smartphone charge.
Jeep Introduces Powerful New Wiper Blades For Wrangler And Gladiator
Few automotive experiences are more enjoyable than driving through a massive mud puddle in a lifted off-roader. But if your wiper blades aren't up to snuff, getting all that mud off the windshield can be a struggle and potentially dangerous. That's why Jeep has introduced new high-performance windshield wiper blades that clear the windshield quicker and use less wiper fluid. The blades are now available for Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models (from 2018 and newer) through Mopar's Jeep Performance Parts catalog.
Toyota Might Just Have Confirmed A New MR2
Toyota has given enthusiasts a lot to be happy about in recent times. A new GR86 arrived, the Supra finally received a manual gearbox, and the mighty GR Corolla is on the way to challenge the Honda Civic Type R. However, what Toyota doesn't have in its lineup is a sporty drop-top - or a convertible of any kind, for that matter. It was a role played by the MR2 Spyder, and for some time now, rumors about the return of the roadster have been floating around. Last year, there were even rumors that the Japanese automaker approached Porsche as a technical partner for the next MR2, and another one suggested Suzuki would help it revive the MR2. Now, a mysterious page on Toyota Australia's website has us wondering about the MR2's return once more.
