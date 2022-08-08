Read full article on original website
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Organizations in Alaska have gotten creative in trying to help voters understand how to cast their ballot in the state's first ranked voting election on Aug. 16. Those efforts have included mock elections featuring drag performers and videos detailing how the system works. Leaders of various outreach efforts see their work as critical to getting voters comfortable with ranked voting and to helping avoid large numbers of ballots being thrown out because they were incorrectly cast. The first ranked voting election under a suite of elections changes approved by Alaska voters in 2020 will be the Aug. 16 special U.S. House election featuring Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola.
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Nungesser planning to run for governor
BATON ROUGE (AP) — After much speculation, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has confirmed that he plans to join the wide-open 2023 race to succeed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Louisiana is the rare conservative state to have a Democratic governor, but Edwards is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits. Nungesser on Tuesday said he plans to hit the campaign trail in January 2023. Among other potential Republican candidates in the gubernatorial race are State Treasurer John Schroder, Attorney General Jeff Landry, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno recently emerged as a possible candidate for Democrats.
Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths. The governor said Thursday that “better outcomes” are needed for more people applying to FEMA for assistance to help them recover from the devastation. A FEMA spokesman says the agency “will get this right.” He says officials are meeting with residents to help with applications and documentation submissions.
Mastriano, Pa. nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano has appeared briefly before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate electors beholden to Trump. Mastriano appeared for less than 15 minutes Tuesday, his attorney Timothy Parlatore said. Parlatore says his client wanted to record the proceeding and questioned the panel's validity. Mastriano is one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. The committee issued the subpoena for Mastriano back in February.
Newsom: California must boost water recycling, desalination
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor wants the state to invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination to shore up its supply over the next two decades. Gov. Gavin Newsom was set to announce the plan Thursday at a desalination plant. The state predicts its water supply will decrease 10% by 2040 as the U.S. West gets hotter and drier. Interest in recycling treated wastewater for drinking is growing across the West. California is in the third year of a drought and the state's 39 million people aren't conserving as much water as Newsom wants.
Archives to return Native American remains, burial objects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Archives and History is beginning the process of returning the remains of Native Americans and funerary objects to tribes. The department also announced it had removed the funerary objects from the public displays where the artifacts had sat for years to be viewed by school groups and other visitors. The 1990 federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires federally funded institutions, such as universities, to return Native American remains and cultural items to lineal descendants, Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Florida prosecutors have announced a second-degree murder charge against social media model Courtney Clenney in the fatal stabbing last April of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge Thursday against Clenney, a 26-year-old model who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on online platforms. She was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and authorities are seeking her extradition to Florida. Prosecutors have characterized Christian Obumseli’s death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous” relationship that began in 2020. According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing her boyfriend but said she acted in self defense.
Monday hearing set for 2 ex-cops in George Floyd's killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday on the “status of plea negotiations” for the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the killing of George Floyd. The hearing comes after the judge’s window for accepting any deal appears to have closed. Judge Peter Cahill previously that he would not accept plea deals past a 15-day window after the former officers’ sentencing in federal court on separate charges. Those sentences for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng came down July 27. The Minnesota attorney general’s office had no comment on the nature of Monday's hearing. Attorneys for the former officers did not immediately return phone messages.
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania are accused of fabricating records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County. They're accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents’ conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.
'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college
After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. Colleges from New Jersey to California have expanded summer bridge programs aiming to get students up to speed in math and English before they arrive this fall. Experts say it's clear remote instruction caused learning setbacks, most sharply among Black and Hispanic students. The stakes are high: Research shows that students who start college a step behind are less likely to graduate.
