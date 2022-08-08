Read full article on original website
Tom Brady bought a Bored Ape NFT for $430,000 in April. He's lost at least $194,000 on it since then.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady has lost tens of thousands of dollars on his Bored Ape NFT. He paid 133 ether ($430,000) for it in April, which is $235,436 right now. Its best offer is $136,034. Celebrities have famously hyped up NFTs to the masses, who stand to lose more amid...
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
Here is why Andy Reid had Michael Vick at Chiefs training camp on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs had a special guest out at training camp practice over the weekend. Former NFL QB Michael Vick joined the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday. The team shared a photo of Vick, alongside both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking the huddle during the course of practice.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts After Podcaster Asks How Many People He ‘Killed’ by Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
A very pointed question. Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy after a podcaster asked him about the potential consequences of his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. "How many people do you think you killed?" Eric "PFT Commenter" Sollenberger, cohost of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, asked the NFL player, 38, during the Monday, August 8, […]
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News
Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game
WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade
With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
AthlonSports.com
Matt Rhule Has Honest Reaction To What He's Seen From Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's stock with the Carolina Panthers appears to be rising. What initially began as a real quarterback competition within the team has now become Mayfield's to lose. The veteran quarterback is competing against Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral for the starting position. Mayfield appears to be running away...
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
thecomeback.com
Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson
Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shows up on 49ers’ first depth chart, as the fourth-stringer
Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team, but he’s not really on the team. He’s on the team just enough to land on the mandatory preseason depth chart. And he’s buried as the fourth-string option. Garoppolo is behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld, and Brock Purdy. It’s surprising to...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NBC Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Packers: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The San Francisco 49ers are opening up their 2022 NFL preseason with a bout against the Green Bay Packers. While it may be just an exhibition game, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may be looking for a bit of revenge after being stunned by the Niners in the divisional round last season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
