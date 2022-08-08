ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reacts After Podcaster Asks How Many People He ‘Killed’ by Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

A very pointed question. Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy after a podcaster asked him about the potential consequences of his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. "How many people do you think you killed?" Eric "PFT Commenter" Sollenberger, cohost of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, asked the NFL player, 38, during the Monday, August 8, […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Matt Rhule Has Honest Reaction To What He's Seen From Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's stock with the Carolina Panthers appears to be rising. What initially began as a real quarterback competition within the team has now become Mayfield's to lose. The veteran quarterback is competing against Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral for the starting position. Mayfield appears to be running away...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns

A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NFL

