16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
The Verge
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung revealed its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, during its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier today, introducing them alongside the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The second pair of earbuds under the Pro moniker launch on August 26th and are available for preorder starting today for $229.99, a cool $30 more than the price of the original Pros and $80 more than the standard second-edition buds.
The Verge
LG Display’s 97-inch OLED panel vibrates to create ‘cinematic’ 5.1 sound
LG Display announced a new 97-inch OLED EX TV panel that vibrates to produce 5.1 audio without the help of a built-in speaker. The giant display features LG’s CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology seen previously on devices like this bendable 48-inch OLED panel. CSO uses a thin film exciter applied to the back of the panel to vibrate the display, resulting in audio being generated directly from the OLED without the need for additional speakers. LG Display claims the 5.1 channel system will offer a “cinematic level of immersion,” which is a bold claim considering all the sound will be coming from the TV rather than surround sound speakers placed behind the viewer.
Best USB-C portable chargers & power banks 2022
One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider.
The Verge
Microsoft open sources its 3D emoji to let creators remix and customize them
Microsoft is open sourcing more than 1,500 of its 3D emoji, making them free for creators to remix and build upon. Almost all of Microsoft’s 1,538 emoji library will be available on Figma and GitHub starting today in a move that Microsoft hopes will encourage more creativity and inclusivity in the emoji space.
Business Insider
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more comfortable fit and supports hi-res audio — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has announced its latest pair of high-end wireless earbuds: The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds feature a smaller design than the older model, and they promise improved audio quality. You can preorder the Galaxy Buds2...
Digital Trends
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless vs. Sony WH-1000XM5
When we received the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, it seemed clear they took direct aim at Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and, by extension, the Sony WH-1000XM4. In fact, in our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review, it was impossible not to draw a few comparisons between two of the best wireless ANC headphones you can buy right now.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preview
Samsung has just announced the Buds 2 Pro, aimed at bringing improvements with ANC and features which should make the earbuds one of the contenders for the best wireless earbuds out there right now. In this article, we examine what the Buds 2 Pro bring to the table, and when we get to test them, we'll tell you here exactly how they feel and sound.
The Verge
Samsung’s all alone at the foldable party
Samsung is throwing itself a party tomorrow with a couple of guests of honor: its foldable phones. We’ll likely see some updated watches and earbuds, but really, it’s a birthday party for the Z Fold and the Z Flip. They’ve been around for years now, but last August was when they really hit their stride with the most mainstream models yet.
Sennheiser's new Momentum 4 wireless headphones have a 60-hour battery life
In brief: Sennheiser is adding a new member to its Momentum line of wireless headphones featuring an all-new design and a long-lasting battery. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones feature 42mm drivers with a frequency range of 6Hz to 22kHz. The cans come equipped with a padded headband and cushioned earpads, and can fold flat for easier transportation.
TechRadar
LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S review
If LucidSound’s goal is to provide sheer value for money, then it’s accomplished this handily with the LS100X. It has an absurd amount of battery life across its Game Mode and Bluetooth connectivity. Audio quality overall can be a little flat, but at $99, the LS100X is a steal if you’re after a feature-rich headset.
The Verge
Here’s what iOS 16’s new battery percent indicator should have looked like
Apple finally added the battery percent indicator back to the status bar in the latest iOS 16 beta, and as my colleague Victoria Song wrote, it’s hideous. I’m normally somebody who keeps battery percentages off anyway, but the new one seems like it’s just bad. As Victoria pointed out, one particularly egregious issue is that the icon’s “battery” is full no matter what the percentage says, which makes the icon harder to parse.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Projector 2S announced with 120-in image, gaming mode and Dolby Audio support
Xiaomi has announced the Mi Projector 2S, which will begin crowdfunding in China on August 10. The device has up to 850 ANSI Lumens brightness and a 1080P resolution. The projector can throw images from 60-in to 120-in wide, with a 1.2 throw ratio. The Mi Projector 2S is powered...
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: the five biggest announcements
Samsung has just wrapped its latest Galaxy Unpacked event where, as expected, it announced two foldables, new smartwatches, and an update to its Galaxy Buds Pro line. While the company didn’t surprise us too much with what was announced, the updates seem like quality refinements across the board — though, as always, you should wait for full reviews of the products to see if they’re truly meaningful improvements.
ZDNet
Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, comfort-fit earbuds with improved ANC
There are Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Apple's AirPods Pro, and now there are Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung announced its latest high-end wireless earbuds during its Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 10. The $229 earbuds boast premium features such as active noise cancellation (ANC) and an ambient mode....
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is discounted to its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Start your week off right with these handpicked deals, all part of this balanced breakfast. Our inaugural discount this week sees the M1-equipped MacBook Air discounted to $849.99 at Best Buy from its usual $999.99 price. This is the best discount we’ve seen yet on the 256GB model of the M1-equipped MacBook Air, making this an excellent chance to snag this lightweight Apple laptop. If you need a model with a little more storage space, you can also get the 512GB model for $1,049.99, a discount of $200 off the regular price.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: everything you need to know
At Samsung's Unpacked 2022 event, an exciting slew of Galaxy products has just dropped into our laps. The company's brand new noise-canceling earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are top of our list, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 smartphones, plus the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.
knowtechie.com
New LG earbuds kill bacteria and feature active noise canceling
LG has launched its Tone Free true wireless earbud range for 2022, and they look impressive. The Tone Free T90 is the new flagship pair of buds, while the Tone Free Fit (TF8) is more sporty. Both sets of buds have LG’s signature UVnano bacteria-destroying charging case. That case also...
The Verge
These new WiZ smart lighting options will light up your world… and floor
WiZ, the more budget-friendly, hubless sibling to Philips Hue (both companies are owned by Signify), beefed up its range of Wi-Fi-powered smart lighting products with new releases this week. The $89.99 WiZ Mobile Portable Light is coming in October, and the $24.99 WiZ Smart Button, which acts as a switch...
