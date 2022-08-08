Read full article on original website
The User Spent $100,000 On Diablo Immortal, But He Has No One To Battle In PVP Because H Has Become Too Powerful
A terrible situation happened in Diablo Immortal: a fan who had spent over $100,000 on the game and had upgraded it to the point where it was unplayable in PvP mode. If Blizzard Entertainment does not resolve the issue, the User known by the handle jtisallbusiness will seek legal counsel. Unfortunately, even after waiting for two to three days, the unfortunate guy can still not discover the perfect match. While the pumping system functions as it should, other users condemn the sad player’s acts while pointing out that he is solely responsible for them.
The Verge
Kirby’s Dream Buffet will feast on the Nintendo Switch very soon
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Kirby-flavored Mario Party-like game that will undoubtedly cure our collective depression, has a release date. On August 17th — less than a week away — you and three other friends can roll, eat, and puyo your way to becoming the fattest, happiest Kirby on the block.
GTA 6 Leaker Hints At Major DLC Plans
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is still likely a long way off. Rockstar finally confirmed what we'd all suspected and announced earlier this year that it was in development, but it certainly won't be releasing in 2022. Until then, fans are eagerly soaking up any rumors, spoilers, and leaks they can about the upcoming game. The latest of these leaks seems to indicate that, despite being in the middle of working on "GTA 6," Rockstar is already looking ahead to the future of the game. It appears there are already major DLCs planned to expand the world of "GTA 6."
NME
‘Soccer Story’ is an open-world comedy RPG from No More Robots
No More Robots has announced Soccer Story, an “open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world.”. Set to launch later this year, Soccer Story will task players with solving puzzles and saving the world with their football. An open-world RPG, Soccer Story‘s 15 plus hour runtime will involve...
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
The Verge
Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficially comes to VR with this PC mod
I still remember the hush that fell over the audience when Sony revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake — and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters again in HD. But there may now be an even more immersive way to thrust yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.
Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed
Aaryn Flynn's Inflexion Games studio has pushed the launch of Nightingale into 2023. Nightingale (opens in new tab) is a faux-Victorian crafting and survival game being developed by Inflexion Games, a studio founded in 2018 (as Improbable Canada) by a group of former BioWare employees, including former Bioware GM Aaryn Flynn. The basic mechanics seem fairly straightforward—chop tree, crush boulder, pick berry, get gored—but the promise of travel between strange, dangerous realms gives it a sort of "Steampunk Stargate" aesthetic that could be genuinely interesting.
Every Witcher 4 Fan Theory So Far
Excitement skyrocketed when CD Projekt Red gave "Witcher" fans the best news in March 2022, announcing the next mainline game in the series had finally entered development. The iconic action-RPG franchise has not received an open-world console game in over seven years. instead focusing on spin-offs like "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" and "The Witcher: Monster Slayer." CD Projekt Red's initial post promised a "New Saga" for the series, though the developers released almost no concrete details on what adventures "The Witcher 4" would contain. Fans do know that the next game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5, a result of CDPR's partnership with Epic Games. But with no official word on story or gameplay, fans have drummed up a number of theories.
ComicBook
Overwatch Will Stop Selling Loot Boxes Very Soon
Overwatch will soon put an end to monetized loot boxes, giving players a lot of joy around the world. Loot boxes are some of the most controversial things in modern video games. As gaming grows more popular, developers and publishers are always looking for ways to monetize their products beyond the standard $60 purchase. Sometimes it's DLC or some other kind of one-time purchase, but a lot of online games now feature the ability to purchase some items multiple times. Loot boxes are a major element of this as players can purchase in-game currency or loot boxes and allow a box to randomly spit out a series of items, sometimes including things you already own in the game. This practice has been compared to gambling, as players can spend real money to try and get cool items from these boxes. Some publishers have steered away from this practice after tons of controversy, with many landing on things like battle passes which are much more transparent about what you're buying.
FIFA・
The Verge
Watch out, someone wants to turn Pac-Man into a live-action movie
As Hollywood looks ever further afield for IP to turn into new film franchises, the classic arcade game Pac-Man has emerged as the next potential basis for a live-action adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is currently under development at Wayfarer (the studio behind Disney Plus’s Clouds) with assistance from Bandai Namco, based on an idea from Sonic the Hedgehog associate producer Chuck Williams.
NME
‘Apex Legends’ Season 14 has snuck in a ‘Titanfall 2’ cameo
Apex Legends’ recent Season 14 update appears to have a sly reference to another Respawn Entertainment game, Titanfall 2. Whilst likely nothing major, it’s interesting to see as the new lobby in Apex Legends has a silhouetted figure in the background, which Twitter user KralRindo managed to find, showing off in the video below (via The Loadout).
NME
John Marston’s voice actor says ‘Red Dead Redemption’ remake “would be awesome”
The voice actor who brought John Marston to life in Red Dead Redemption has said he “would love” a remake to happen, although he doesn’t know if it is currently being worked on. Speaking to YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming, (via GamesRadar) Rob Wiethoff was asked whether he...
FIFA・
Firaxis delays Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Take-Two Interactive has again pushed back the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. After a delay late last year, the upcoming tactical RPG from XCOM developer Firaxis was supposed to arrive on October 7th. The publisher now plans to release the game sometime within its fiscal 2023 year, which ends on March 31st, 2023. Also, it looks like Midnight Suns won’t arrive on all consoles simultaneously.
Polygon
Bungie is reworking some classic Destiny 2 Exotics for season 18
With the upcoming Bungie showcase, season 18, and a reprised original Destiny raid less than two weeks away, Destiny 2 fans have a lot to be excited for in August. But ahead of the reveal, Bungie has released some new information about how certain weapon types and Exotics will be changing later this month.
Unfortunate Apex Legend bug leaves characters with the wrong abilities
Yes, you are seeing double with Valkyrie
Gamespot
Apex Legends Is Having Its Biggest Day Ever On Steam
It looks like Apex Legends players were very ready to jump into Season 14, the new update that went live on August 9. They broke Apex Legends' all-time player count record on Steam and achieved a new peak of around 510K concurrent players. Apex Legends was released in 2019, and...
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ characters, setting, and link to ‘Cyberpunk 2077’
Back in 2020, the official website for Cyberpunk 2077 announced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series set to expand the world of the first-person dystopian game. Information about the series was scant back then, but the upcoming anime series recently released a new trailer that allows us a glimpse into its neon-tinted, crime-ridden world. Check out the new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners below.
Nintendo eShop Sale: The Witcher 3 Deals
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop.
Polygon
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
