Local Canon City women arrested on false reporting of an explosive device

Today at 12:00 pm, Canon City Police received reports of a suspicious package at the 3200 block of Justice Center Road.

Officers contacted a female subject who was carrying an unknown black bag inside the facility in the area.

After further investigation, officers arrested 48-year-old Janel Armstrong of Canon City for False Reporting of an Explosive Device, 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass, and 2nd Degree Criminal Tampering.

