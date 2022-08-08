Woman arrested after attempting to carjack vehicle in Murfreesboro

A person who attempted a carjacking in Murfreesboro was caught on video on Medical Center Parkway off Interstate 24.

A quick-thinking 18-year-old caught the exchange.

The first person viewers see running off with bags is the suspect who just crashed the car.

The suspect — Dashonte Miller — waved down the good samaritans on Medical Center Parkway.

The mother got out to help, and when she did, Miller jumped into her car and drove off with two children in the backseat. She called 911.

It turns out the suspect wrecked the car just as police arrived in the area.

Why?

The suspect lost control and hit a tree because the two kids in the backseat attacked her when they realized what happened. Afterward, the suspect then jumped from the vehicle and ran off, but police took her down.

Fortunately, the two children — ages 18 and 12 —were not physically hurt and reunited with their mother.

Miller is booked on kidnapping, carjacking and aggravated assault charges.

Now the victims say while they always want to help others in need, they are going to be much more cautious about doing so in the future.

Safety experts say every situation is different, but the best rule of thumb in such instances is to call the police and report the person who needs help.

