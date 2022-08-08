ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland police investigating after body of missing Lakewood man found

By Tara Morgan
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
Cleveland police are currently investigating a homicide in what started as a missing person case in Lakewood.

The body of 47-year-old Victor Huff was discovered with gunshot wounds wrapped in a tarp in the area of Train and Richner avenues.

Lakewood Police say Huff worked as an electrician and was reported missing to them by his wife on the morning of Aug. 3.

“We’ll share notes, share our detective resources, put everything together that’s what we will do,” said Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone.

Flyers with Huff’s picture and description of his black Chevy Silverado hang above where his truck was found with no one inside on Aug. 4 on West 93 and Willard Avenue.

The case started as a missing person in Lakewood.

Huff hadn’t been seen or heard from by his family since Aug. 2. According to Stone, Huff said goodbye to his wife still in bed and left for work like normal at 5:30 a.m.

“He left his home and then didn’t report for work that day and was a no show the following day,” said Stone.

Stone says there were two ATM withdrawals the morning Huff disappeared, including one for $400 about a half hour after Huff left home and the second for another $100 just before seven that morning.

Lakewood cameras then captured a snapshot of Huff’s license plate eastbound on Lake Avenue at West 117.

Stone says Huff’s mother came to the station the next day to tell them about the money withdrawals and how Huff may have had some depression issues.

“That’s why we take a report when someone does not report to work or calls off from work. There is some depression-related issues, they’re not returning phone calls that raise red flags so we're going to investigate it,” said Stone.

Stone said Huff’s wife spotted her husband’s Chevy Silverado the afternoon of Aug. 4 on West 52nd Street at Franklin Boulevard in Ohio City with a woman with dark hair driving it, but as she followed, the truck sped off at Lorain Avenue.

An employee at a convenience store on Franklin Avenue told News 5 Investigators police took their surveillance video.

Stone said Huff’s wife wanted to report the truck stolen but says police wanted more information.

Cleveland police say the truck is now at the impound lot.

“Wish we knew what was in the person’s mindset when they left for work that morning, maybe the investigation will let us find out what that actually was,” said Stone.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, four individuals have been charged with murder in connection with Huff's death.

If you have information that could help detectives, call 216-623-5464.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

