SoMD Weather for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 2 days ago

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

