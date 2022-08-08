ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Deputies warn residents after two vehicle break-ins reported in Gloucester Co.

By Gabriel Thomas
WTKR News 3
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sv8gi_0h9b8l5100

GLOUCESTER, Va. - The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is warning residents after two vehicles were broken into and a third was found with marks on its door, suggesting someone tried to break in.

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Victoria Street regarding car break-ins on August 1, 2022, around 5:57 am. Two vehicles were broken into overnight.

One of the vehicles was ransacked, but nothing was stolen. The second vehicle had a purse inside with a credit card which was stolen.

Officials detected attempted fraudulent transactions in another jurisdiction on the credit card.

The third vehicle identified was safe, but pry marks were detected on the door. The suspects did not enter this vehicle

This is an ongoing investigation.

