Baltimore County, MD

Officials say children killing children should be wake-up call for gun owners

By Brittney Verner
 2 days ago
Gun violence throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County has left multiple families grieving the loss of children due to negligence over the past week.

Children being killed by other children is a hot topic, especially with tragedies that have transpired recently.

In two separate instances last week, children died because of another minor getting access to firearms.

Now, law enforcement professional said this should be a teachable moment for everyone who owns a firearm, and has children.

Over the past week, there have been two young people’s lives cut short at the hands of another minor due to gun owners being careless with their weapons.

Last Wednesday, in Baltimore County a 8-year-old girl lost her life after she was shot by another minor who’s now facing charges for her death.

9-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 15-year-old girl in SW Baltimore

Then, on Saturday, this time in Baltimore City, 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder died after being shot in the head by a 9-year-old who was playing with a gun owned by a relative who’s an armed security guard.

Retired law enforcement Commander T.J. Smith said these tragedies need to be a wake-up call for parents.

“If you have a child under the age of 16, in your home, the law says you're supposed to lock that gun up, and it's supposed to be out of reach of the child," Smith said. "This is your own personal responsibility to avoid tragedies. Unfortunately, in the majority of these situations, we're talking about it after the fact. We're talking about how did the gun get into the hands of the person that used it against someone."

Smith said this should also be a teachable moment for any and everyone who owns a firearm.

“We have to look at the totality of this, not just a young person that might get it out of curiosity," Smith said. "We have to look at the fact that they are young people who might be going through some personal problems and get it for purposes of suicide. That's real. So having a lockbox, they have the fingerprint lockbox devices available is something that is critically important in this day and age."

All guns manufactured after 2002 that are sold in the state of Maryland automatically come with a lock when you purchase them. However, just like unlocked car doors the locks are no good if people don’t use them properly.

“If it's wide open, lockbox is no good, If the key is sitting right there on the table. So, these are things that you have to think about when you have that weapon available," Smith said.

Smith said he also believes if there were stiffer penalties for the gun owners who fail to properly store them, it could encourage them to change their habits.

“These tragedies are something you can't take back," Smith said. "And as we look for someone to blame, often is just to try to hang something on him. It's not going to be a murder charge. Regardless on that secondary person. I think people would rather see maybe a manslaughter charge. But the way Maryland law is written, it doesn't seem like it would even work in this scenario, because it's a minor misdemeanor right now for not securing the firearm out of reach of somebody under the age of 16."

Smith said this should also be a moment for parents to talk to their children about gun safety, along with keeping those firearms secure to hopefully prevent more instances like these from happening.

Comments / 10

Kevin Wilson
2d ago

Maybe if the parents are held accountable for a 9 year old playing with a loaded hand gun, this wouldn't happen.

Reply
11
Just spelling it out
2d ago

everything starts from the home. this story is a story about baltimore. this instantly says that more than likely this was a low income area and also not a very responsible place, statistically. this happens alot, yet not only for kids of those ages, but shootings happen everyday and multiple times. if there is a gun in a house, it should be kept somewhere where kids can reach it. also if u have guns, the people of the house should all be aware, along with respect of the weapon and what the dangers, should be explained. there is no reason to not explain to a kid that the gun is for protection. they also shoukd be taught that the gun is not a toy. there r many ways to conceal a gun withib ur house without kids knowing. i wont go into detail but if u cant think of anything creative and easy access then just get a safe. they have small ones with fingerprint locks or codes as well for easy access for the owner

Reply(2)
4
Dave Owen
2d ago

Should be, but it is not Parents, the Govt folks who make excuses for kids who are the problems are. Kids learn respect. Those who dont teach respect to kids are the issue

Reply
3
BALTIMORE, MD
BALTIMORE, MD
BALTIMORE, MD
BALTIMORE, MD
BALTIMORE, MD
BALTIMORE, MD
