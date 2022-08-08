Watch all the highlights from UFC's record-equalling show, plus all the fights that ended with a thrilling finish

Jamahal Hill wins his UFC match on Saturday, August 6. Photo by Getty Images

The 10-bout UFC card on Saturday was a record-equalling show.

Every match ended with a finish.

A UFC Fight Night event at the Apex in Las Vegas. Photo by Getty Images

The UFC's latest show took place at its Apex TV studio in Las Vegas.

The UFC 's 10-bout event on Saturday contained chaotic violence from start to finish as all of the fights ended in a knockout or submission.

It is one of only 10 shows the UFC has held in its entire history to feature a 100% finishing rate .

The night began with a women's bantamweight fight between Marya Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger, which the Brazilian won by armbar submission in the first round.

There were finishes by von flue choke, head kick, rear-naked choke, and all kinds of punches through to the very end of the evening.

Unencumbered by the pressure to maintain that feat, Jamahal Hill — who has been on a tear of late — walked to the octagon last for his light heavyweight bout against Thiago Santos.

Though that 205-pound bout was the longest of the show, it, like all the others, also yielded a conclusive result as the American finished Santos in the fourth round.

Mayra Bueno Silva beat Stephanie Egger by armbar. Photo by Getty Images

Marya Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger fought the first bout of the evening.

The referee for the fight had to consult video replay to determine whether Eggar had indeed tapped the armbar.

Bueno Silva convinced the ref that the fight was over, and that Eggar had quit.

Multiple replays showed it was hard to see Eggar tap.

UFC commentators said Bueno Silva should have never stopped fighting, and that an athlete should only stop when the referee gives the order to.

Cory McKenna then scored a rarely-seen submission over her strawweight opponent Miranda Granger. Photo by Getty Images

Cory McKenna then scored a rarely-seen submission.

McKenna's von flue choke ensured she made history as the first woman in UFC history to win using that technique.

Bryan Battle won by knockout. Photo by Getty Images

The appropriately-named Bryan Battle won with this head kick.

The 44-second finish became an instant contender for knockout of the night:

The victory advanced Battle's pro MMA record to eight wins (two wins, four submissions, and two decisions) against one loss.

Michal Oleksiejczuk shows off solid striking against Sam Alvey. Photo by Getty Images

Michal Oleksiejczuk showed off solid striking against Sam Alvey.

Oleksiejczuk's striking was so on-point that Alvey later revealed it broke his jaw.

"I have a broken jaw from the first damn punch he hit me with," Alvey said, according to MMA Fighting . "Son of a bitch."

Alvey succumbed to a first-round knockout loss. For Oleksiejczuk, it was the ninth time he had finished someone in the opening round.

Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping anchored the broadcast as UFC pivoted to the main card after four strong prelims. Photo by Getty Images

Terrance McKinney beat Erick Gonzalez inside a round. Photo by Getty Images

With four finishes from four preliminary bouts, the main card had a lot to live up to, but boy, did it deliver.In the first main card fight of the night, Terrance McKinney put Erick Gonzalez away with this rear-naked choke.

Victory was never in doubt for McKinney, who began the fight in great fashion as he worked good combinations of shots before attacking Gonzalez's back and locking in the RNC.

The move advanced McKinney's pro MMA record to 13 wins (five knockouts and eight submissions) against four losses.

Serghei Spivac then dominated Augusto Sakai with punches. Photo by Getty Images

Serghei Spivac then dominated Augusto Sakai with punches.

Victory was never in doubt for Spivac, who showed he was the superior fighter from start to finish in his heavyweight bout against Sakai, pulverizing his opponent until referee Mark Smith had seen enough.

Watch the second-round bludgeoning:

Julianna Miller pounded on Brogan Walker in a women's flyweight fight… Photo by Getty Images

Juliana Miller receives her UFC trophy. Photo by Getty Images

Mohammed Usman also received a UFC trophy, and contract, after knocking out Zac Pauga in a heavyweight bout. Photo by Getty Images

Juliana Miller pounded on Brogan Walker in a women's flyweight fight …… and received an award, as well as a UFC contract, after being crowned 'The Ultimate Fighter' champion from the 30th season of the popular MMA show.Mohammed Usman also received a UFC trophy, and contract, after knocking out Zac Pauga in a heavyweight bout.

Watch Usman's win:

Geoff Neal kept the night's thrilling run alive when he knocked out Vicente Luque. Photo by Getty Images

Geoff Neal kept the night's thrilling run alive when he knocked out Vicente Luque.

Neal became the first person to knock out Luque.

Victory advanced Neal's pro MMA record to 15 wins (nine knockouts, two submissions, and four decisions) against four losses.

Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos. Photo by Getty Images

American fighter Hill got the job done. Photo by Getty Images

Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos competed in the main event and could have spoiled the show's potential to make history had their light heavyweight bout lasted the full five-round distance …… but rising American fighter Hill got the job done, in style, by the fourth round.

See the aftermath of Hill's win:

