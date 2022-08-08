Read full article on original website
James Dwayne Hunter
James Dwayne Hunter, 80, of Gallatin formerly of Paris, died July 28, 2022. Dwayne was born Wednesday, July 8, 1942, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Harris Rozell Hunter and the late Dorotha Bernice Call Hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Willis Hunter.
Kent Scott Myers
Kent Scott Myers, 3, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born in Paris, Tennessee, the son of Tiffany Myers, of Dover, Tennessee, and Steven Hall, of Florida. Kent was a loving little boy who was always willing to share a hug with anyone. He enjoyed playing with his toys and sharing them with his brothers, sisters and cousins. Kent had a special bond with his grandpa Scott. He leaves behind precious memories to cherish a lifetime.
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
Our Stations To Livestream Henry County, Union City Games
Paris, Tenn.–Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County High School and Union City High School football and basketball games this season. Station Manager Lance Pierce said we will be videostreaming all the games, both home and away, and the basketball games will include both girls and boys basketball.
Murray State Ag Education Program Named No. 1 In Kentucky
MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University’s agricultural education program has been named the top postsecondary agricultural education program in Kentucky by the Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators (KAAE), and has also been named by the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE) as one of four national finalists for the Outstanding Postsecondary Agricultural Education award.
Judge Parish Bids Adieu In Retirement Reception
Paris, Tenn.–With a courtroom full of colleagues and well-wishers, Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish received a royal send-off to retirement Wednesday afternoon. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented Judge Parish with the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor the county can bestow. Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson conducted a mock trial and found Judge Parish guilty of being a gentleman and a scholar. ‘Witnesses’ testifying for Judge Parish included Public Defender Jeff Fagan, Assistant District Attorney Andy Clark, General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder, Paris Attorney Hansel McCadams, Parish’s long-time assistant and friend Pam Wade, with Ellen Neese acting as ‘prosecutor’ and Brown Hawley as ‘public defender’. Judge Parish thanked everyone for the kind words and spoke of the importance of family and community in our lives. Judge Parish had announced his retirement several months ago and Paris Attorney Bruce Griffey was elected to the position. Griffey will be serving Henry, Carroll and Benton Counties and will be sworn in September 1. In photo, Judge Parish at right listens as Ridgeway presents the Loyal Patriot Award. Looking on at left are Deputy Ricky Wade and Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson. A Carroll County retirement reception for Judge Parish will be held next week. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Morgan, Gatlins, Sheppard, Tillis To Headline Dixie’s 17th Season
Huntingdon, Tenn.–It will be another stellar season for The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center, with guest performers to include Lorrie Morgan, the Gatlin Brothers, Always…Patsy Cline, T.G. Sheppard and Pam Tillis. The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center’s tickets for its 17th Season’s Performance Series will...
Annual Hummingbird Banding Event Saturday At Refuge
Springville, Tenn.–The annual Hummingbird Banding Event will be happening at the Tennessee NWR Visitor Center at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville this weekend, Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 pm with special programs on hummingbirds happening at 11 am and 1 pm. This is the refuge’s...
Korean War Veterans’ Ceremony Set In Carroll County
Award Ceremony for Korean War Veterans – August 10th. Carroll County is hosting an award ceremony for Korean War Veterans on Wednesday, August 10th at 10:00 am. The ceremony will take place in the Carroll County Office Complex Conference Room located at 625 High Street in Huntingdon. For more...
Tuesdays In The Park Cancelled Tonight
Paris, Tenn.–Due to the threat of more rain, tonight’s performance by Jargon at Eiffel Tower Park has been cancelled. Tonight would have been the last Tuesdays in the Park event of the season. Organizer Rhonda Stanton said the event will not be rescheduled. “We’ll just have to see everyone next summer,” she said.
Free Community Drive-Thru Baby Shower Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Health Department is presenting a free community Baby Shower “Latch Bash” for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers this week at the Atkins-Porter Recreation Center in Paris. The drive-thru event will be held Thursday, August 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. It will include giveaways,...
Tickets On Sale Now For Phillip Coleman & Friends
The popular Singer-Songwriter Night featuring Phillip Coleman and other musicians from the country music industry is returning to Discovery Park of America. The ticket price is $45. The performances will take place in Discovery Park’s Reelfoot Room on night one, Thurs., Sept. 8 and night two, Fri., Sept. 9, 2022....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henry County High School Golf At Swan Lake
HC led by Jackson Hayes & Berrett Watkins, both shooting 41s. Photo: Jackson Ridgeway waits on his turn. (Brian Welp photo).
Dover Man Charged Following Drowning Of Child
Dover, Tenn.–A Dover man is being held on $101,500 bond on charges related to the drowning death of a three-year old child. Scott Myers, age 54, is being held in the Stewart County Jail on the following charges: two counts of aggravated assault on first responders, one count aggravated child abuse, one count resisting arrest, and one count evading arrest.
Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday
Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
