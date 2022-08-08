ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens make Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens took care of a little business on Monday, announcing a four-year contract extension with kicker Justin Tucker. Widely regarded as perhaps the best kicker in the league, Tucker has been a rock for Baltimore since his rookie season back in 2012. He is coming off perhaps his best season as a professional, as his field goal percentage of 94.6% last season was his career-best.
BALTIMORE, MD
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Baltimore Ravens Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should once again have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore is a complete team on both sides of the ball and should be an intriguing team to control in Franchise Mode and play as in head-to-head matches. If you're curious who the Ravens' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Ravens roster.
NFL
Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens sign kicker Justin Tucker to 4-year contract extension through 2027: ‘I feel beyond blessed’

The Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension Monday, rewarding the All-Pro kicker with an NFL-best deal that he said “will more than ensure that I will be a Raven for life.” Tucker’s deal, which extends his contract through 2027, will keep him as the league’s highest-paid kicker. The contract is worth $24 million, or $6 million annually, and includes $17.5 million guaranteed and an ...
BALTIMORE, MD
#American Football#Sports#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on first practice of 2022 for RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens had a very busy Monday for a multitude of reasons. They extended kicker Justin Tucker and signed a cornerback, but perhaps the biggest news of the day was the return of running back J.K. Dobbins, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins then hit the practice field on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2021 preseason against the Washington Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD

