One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead
WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
Material shortages, utility conflicts cause major delay in Kegley Road project in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A project to widen Kegley Road in Temple won't be finished until January 2023 which is nearly a year behind schedule, according to the city of Temple. The city said material shortages and utility conflicts are causing the delay. Earlier in the year, the Contractor had trouble obtaining C-900 PVC water pipe, valves and related accessories due to supply chain difficulties.
rtands.com
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately
When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
KWTX
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
KVUE
'Cooler' temperatures and higher rain chances on the way for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — After experiencing the second-driest July on record in Austin, we're finally starting to see measurable rainfall in the forecast. It's been over a month since Austin received any measureable rainfall, but our best rain chances in quite some time arrive late this week. We've been watching...
KWTX
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area. They expect about 70 employers at the event....
Williamson County animal shelter at critical capacity after rescuing 44 animals
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it was at critical capacity and seeking immediate adoptions and fosters after it took in 44 animals Tuesday from a cruelty case.
