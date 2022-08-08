Read full article on original website
Rape, assault and battery charges dismissed against Paul Tay
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All charges against Paul Tay from his arrest in August 2021 have been dropped, according to documents from the Oklahoma State Courts Network. In August 2021, Tay was arrested by officers after a woman claimed he was going to give her a ride to Oklahoma City but ended up taking her to his residence in Tulsa where he held her against her will.
Man arrested after armed knife robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested by Tulsa police after robbing a man at knifepoint inside his hotel room. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the Clarion Hotel near 31st and Memorial in midtown Tulsa in reference to an armed robbery. Police learned...
Police identify 23-year-old victim from north Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting near North Frankfort Avenue and East 42nd Place on August 9. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Farron Cooper with a gunshot wound to his torso and one to the leg. He was taken to Saint John's hospital where he...
Man arrested after burglarizing storage unit, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after burglarized a storage unit in east Tulsa. On Monday, officers were called to a storage unit near 31st and Garnett around 11 p.m. to investigate a burglary of one of the units. A security guard noticed the...
Bixby police classify July incident involving BWS president as murder-suicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department has classified the July 6 incident involving Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith as a murder-suicide. Evidence at the scene and home security footage shows that Martin Smith shot and killed Sherry Smith during an argument at their home in Bixby.
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
Silver Alert canceled for 77-year-old Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Donna Long has been found. The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen Monday. Police say Donna Long is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death as she has documented kidney failure and onset of cognitive issues.
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism which seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
Creek County DA assigned to investigate Tulsa Co. candidate's possible campaign violation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Attorney General’s Office appointed Creek County District Attorney Max Cook on Tuesday to "prosecute" a Tulsa County commissioner candidate accused of campaign violations, according to records obtained by NewsChannel 8. Bob Jack, who’s running to represent District 3 as a Tulsa County Commissioner,...
Tulsa police seeking public's helps in identifying person of interest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an investigation. Police say the woman seen in the photos is suspected of finding the victim's lost wallet and using the victim's credit cards at multiple locations. If...
TPS punishment for alleged CRT violation being used in court to challenge HB 1775
TULSA, Okla. — The punishment given to Tulsa Public Schools for allegedly violating critical race theory is being used to challenge HB 1775, according to supplemental documents filed in federal court on Monday. The documents are being added to a federal lawsuit originally filed in October 2021 challenging HB...
Sapulpa police seek public's help to identify burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Police Department is asking for the public's help to identifying a residential burglary suspect. The department says that although the tag on the suspect's truck is not readable, they believe he is driving a blue or silver Ford F-150. If anyone can identify...
Stolen dealership car leads to 90 fentanyl pills recovered, 3 suspects arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car near 38th and Memorial on August 5. The car dealer told officers that he allowed Brittany Jefferson to test drive a Buik after providing credit information. The dealer says she never brought the car...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Doctors face legal limbo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a near-total abortion ban into law in April, the onus of the state’s single exemption fell squarely on the shoulders of doctors with his statement: “That’s something that the doctors are going to have to make a decision on to protect the life of the mother.”
9-year-old boy dead after UTV accident in Pittsburg County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being partially ejected and pinned on August 9 around 4:30 p.m. The 13-year-old driving a 2021 Polaris UTV was traveling on a gravel road in Pittsburg County. While driving at unsafe speeds, he attempted to turn left but lost...
Man killed while trying to steal car, accomplice charged with death, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say a suspect has been charged in his accomplice's death after stealing a car turned deadly. Officers say on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m., the victim's truck was stolen from near 15th and Riverside. The victim reported the theft to police, and then called a friend to come pick him up.
Man arrested after allegedly robbing a 66-year-old woman while pumping gas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested Kenneth Sanders after allegedly robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping her gas on August 4. The victim says that Sanders started walking quickly towards her, violently pushed her backward, grabbed her arm, then stole her wallet from her hand, and took off running.
Raising awareness of domestic violence in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department classified the July 6 incident involving Sherry Gamble Smith, the Black Wall Street Chamber president, and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, as a murder-suicide. Police say security video from the home shows Martin Smith spending most of the night before sitting...
New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents' rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
Tulsa County issues burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a resolution declaring a burn ban within Tulsa County. The ban will not exceed seven days. It comes after persistent drought in the region which has not improved after recent rains. Fire officials determined the conditions were appropriate for...
