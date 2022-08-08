TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All charges against Paul Tay from his arrest in August 2021 have been dropped, according to documents from the Oklahoma State Courts Network. In August 2021, Tay was arrested by officers after a woman claimed he was going to give her a ride to Oklahoma City but ended up taking her to his residence in Tulsa where he held her against her will.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO