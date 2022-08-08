Read full article on original website
DOH Releases Updated Covid Guidelines For Schools
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care for the 2022-23 school year. This latest guidance applies lessons learned through the past two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines required and recommended measures to reduce COVID-19 transmissions in schools and child care settings.
Yakama Nation and WSDOT to add four roundabouts
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakama Nation Tribal Council agreed to four roundabouts through the Washington state Department of Transportation. The proposed locations include US 97 and Lateral A, US 97 and SR 22, SR 22 at SR 223 and US 97 and Larue Road. Funding is ready for the...
Washington ranks fifth healthiest state to live in
Wash. — Washington state was among the healthiest of states in a Innerbody Research study that used data to determine where are the healthiest places to live. In analysis of each state’s smoker percentage, reported health, healthy eating searches, gym searches and the number of gyms and healthy restaurants, Washington ranked fifth.
Yakima to receive part of $100M state RAISE funds
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded. Yakima County will...
Updated COVID protocols relax some measures for schools
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Health (WSDOH) updated COVID-19 protocols for all schools this fall. Some school based provisions are more relaxed with the updated guidance, including isolation procedures when testing positive. Now, when a student tests positive they are able to return after 5 days of quarantining,...
Oregon National Guard Mobilizes For Kuwait Deployment
ONTARIO, Ore.- A Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment of the Oregon Army National Guard held a mobilization ceremony on Sunday, ahead of a deployment to Kuwait. The 16 Oregon soldiers, members of a tank crew, will take part in Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait, a joint mission under United States Central Command and part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
Vantage Highway Fire 60% Contained, Some Crews Reassigned
Vantage, Wash.- Fire crews made significant progress towards fully containing the Vantage Highway fire, now burning 32,259 acres, over the weekend. The southern, eastern, and northern perimeters of the fire have been fully secured, and containment is now at 60%. On Sunday firefighters patrolled flare-ups and extinguished hot spots to...
Gas leak causes evacuations near Finley Middle School
FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:09 p.m. All roads have been reopened and are safe for travel. AUGUST 8, 2022 3:09 p.m. A gas leak in Finley before 1 p.m. August 8, 2022 was caused by a line break, according to representatives with Cascade Natural Gas. The leak is affecting Finley Road between Game Farm Road and Walter Private Road SE.
Junior college football to return to Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities is getting a junior college football team for the first time in over three decades with the introduction of a team at Pacific Northwest Christian College. The school’s first football team, the Gladiators, launches September 3. The last time there was a junior...
Warm Muggy Night...Slight Chance of Rain or T-Storms
Partly cloudy and warm/muggy tonight due to monsoonal moisture moving up from the 4 corners region and bringing strong thunderstorm activity to Central Oregon. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms making their way to NE Oregon and the foothills of the Blues and Cascades and a slight chance of rain elsewhere in the Basin and Valleys. Low temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
