Partly cloudy and warm/muggy tonight due to monsoonal moisture moving up from the 4 corners region and bringing strong thunderstorm activity to Central Oregon. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms making their way to NE Oregon and the foothills of the Blues and Cascades and a slight chance of rain elsewhere in the Basin and Valleys. Low temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO