ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Two young girls raise hundreds of dollars for flood relief

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The future is in good hands according to Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton, after he witnessed two little girls helping out in a big way. Mika Hall and Aubrella Hernandez Alcantar made a visit to the mayor’s office after raising $200 for flood victims on Tuesday...then went right back out Wednesday and raised $400 more!
PRESTONSBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
z93country.com

Donations Headed to Eastern KY

County Judge Executive, Mike Anderson reports that all the donated items collected over the past week will be headed to Hazard this morning. Donations for the WC Middle School collection can be dropped off during the orientation today. The DAV and Monticello Baptist Tabernacle will have a bus to fill...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opens doors as donation and distribution site for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The donation and distribution site in the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opened its doors to those in need on Monday. “We had to do a lot of cleaning and stuff like that so they did that on Friday, we organized Saturday and Sunday and we’re open today,” said one of the site’s coordinators, Bailey Richards. “It came together so fast and I’ve kind of been calling this the flood relief free store.”
HAZARD, KY
middlesboronews.com

Bell County steps up for flood relief

Since Gov. Andy Beshear established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky, residents of Bell County have been pitching in to help neighbors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. The...
BELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#Charity#Core
wymt.com

Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

CANE Kitchen asks for donations of protein, money for flood relief

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg is asking the public for help with flood relief efforts. Workers at CANE Kitchen have been giving 2,000 meals out daily to help feed flood victims, but now they need help to continue feeding people in need. Workers said they need donations...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14. The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links,...
HAZARD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Schools, community help flood victims

The Harlan County School System has gone into action to assist those in neighboring areas adversely impacted by recent flooding, using the school district’s busses and a large box truck to deliver donated items needed by the flood victims. Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark provided some information on...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Flooding cleanup continues in Clay County; two new FEMA centers open

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cleanup continues all over Eastern Kentucky. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, is where most of the devastating flooding happened. The Bull Skin community lost two people to the flood. An...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Father Jim Sichko said he has never been to Isom in Letcher County, but his visit Monday will not soon be forgotten. Father Sichko came bearing gifts for people hit hard by flooding in the area. The owner of the store was not the only recipient...
ISOM, KY
themountaineagle.com

Debris removal beginning, garbage pickup times set

Mountains of ruined furniture, building materials, and personal belongings piled on roadsides bear testament to the power of the flood that swept through Letcher County and much of eastern Kentucky July 28. It looked bad enough when the water was six feet deep and more in houses, churches and businesses,...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Black Gold Festival still on track for September

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival committee is not letting flooding keep it down in 2022. The Black Gold Festival Committee posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that it is moving forward with the Black Gold Festival in September after speaking with city and county leaders. The committee said in...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
LOUISVILLE, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief

Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
MERCER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy