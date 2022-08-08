Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Mayking Fire Department to offer water purification system for Letcher Countians
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Letcher County communities are still without water, but now one fire department is offering a sustainable solution to this issue. The Mayking Fire Department partnered with the Louisville-based company WaterStep to receive a water purification system at their station. The silo holds 5,000 gallons...
wymt.com
Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated several items left behind in the former hotel. “We just bought about a hotel in Somerset that...
wymt.com
Two young girls raise hundreds of dollars for flood relief
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The future is in good hands according to Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton, after he witnessed two little girls helping out in a big way. Mika Hall and Aubrella Hernandez Alcantar made a visit to the mayor’s office after raising $200 for flood victims on Tuesday...then went right back out Wednesday and raised $400 more!
wymt.com
Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Breathitt County women remain missing nearly two weeks since flooding devastated eastern Kentucky. “I just pray that we can locate her and the family and our family can have some closure and at least know where she is,” Anthony Mullins said. The family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q95fm.net
The Old JCPenny’s in Hazard, Kentucky Transformed into Huge Donation Center for Flood Relief
Several members of the community have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims to establish a more long-term drop-off and pickup site for flood relief donations. In as little as 24 hours, the old J.C. Penney’s building was turned into...
z93country.com
Donations Headed to Eastern KY
County Judge Executive, Mike Anderson reports that all the donated items collected over the past week will be headed to Hazard this morning. Donations for the WC Middle School collection can be dropped off during the orientation today. The DAV and Monticello Baptist Tabernacle will have a bus to fill...
wymt.com
Old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opens doors as donation and distribution site for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The donation and distribution site in the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opened its doors to those in need on Monday. “We had to do a lot of cleaning and stuff like that so they did that on Friday, we organized Saturday and Sunday and we’re open today,” said one of the site’s coordinators, Bailey Richards. “It came together so fast and I’ve kind of been calling this the flood relief free store.”
middlesboronews.com
Bell County steps up for flood relief
Since Gov. Andy Beshear established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky, residents of Bell County have been pitching in to help neighbors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
wymt.com
CANE Kitchen asks for donations of protein, money for flood relief
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg is asking the public for help with flood relief efforts. Workers at CANE Kitchen have been giving 2,000 meals out daily to help feed flood victims, but now they need help to continue feeding people in need. Workers said they need donations...
wymt.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
wymt.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14. The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Schools, community help flood victims
The Harlan County School System has gone into action to assist those in neighboring areas adversely impacted by recent flooding, using the school district’s busses and a large box truck to deliver donated items needed by the flood victims. Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark provided some information on...
WKYT 27
Flooding cleanup continues in Clay County; two new FEMA centers open
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cleanup continues all over Eastern Kentucky. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, is where most of the devastating flooding happened. The Bull Skin community lost two people to the flood. An...
wymt.com
Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Father Jim Sichko said he has never been to Isom in Letcher County, but his visit Monday will not soon be forgotten. Father Sichko came bearing gifts for people hit hard by flooding in the area. The owner of the store was not the only recipient...
themountaineagle.com
Debris removal beginning, garbage pickup times set
Mountains of ruined furniture, building materials, and personal belongings piled on roadsides bear testament to the power of the flood that swept through Letcher County and much of eastern Kentucky July 28. It looked bad enough when the water was six feet deep and more in houses, churches and businesses,...
wymt.com
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
wymt.com
Black Gold Festival still on track for September
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival committee is not letting flooding keep it down in 2022. The Black Gold Festival Committee posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that it is moving forward with the Black Gold Festival in September after speaking with city and county leaders. The committee said in...
wymt.com
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief
Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
Comments / 0