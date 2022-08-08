Read full article on original website
WKRC
List of donations for Kentucky flood victims
The Sheriff’s Office is working with SERVPRO of Hamilton and Cincinnati to collect donations for Kentucky flood victims. When: Thursday – Aug. 11th. Location: The Butler County Educational Service Center. 400 North Erie Blvd. (Rt. 4) in Hamilton. Time: from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm. Please limit donations...
wkyufm.org
Death toll stands at 38 following historic eastern Kentucky floods
As eastern Kentucky remains under a flood watch, residents are slowly picking up the pieces after historic flash flooding. The death toll from the flooding has been confirmed at 38. “Officially we’re now confirming 38 because we’ve lost a young man in the cleanup,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already...
Jennifer Garner spotted in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actress Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky earlier this week to help out flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. On Aug. 8, the "13 Going on 30" star was found lending a hand to impacted communities in the region. She was visiting as an ambassador for Save the Children.
wymt.com
Water filtration systems on the way to those without water
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The non-profit organization, Water With Blessings, dropped off hundreds of water filtration systems on Tuesday. Arnie Lemay, co-founder of the organization said he hopes delivering these systems with help reach those without water, and anyone who does not have quick access to it. “Some of them...
wymt.com
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
wymt.com
Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
wymt.com
Perry County flooding victims identified
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
wdrb.com
18-year-old volunteer dies days after helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Perry County, Kentucky, is grieving the loss of a high school student who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. According to a report by LEX 18, 18-year-old Aaron "Mick" Crawford died earlier this month. His sister Rachel says there...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
wymt.com
Four-year-old’s ‘lucky penny’ inspiring positivity after devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes all that is needed to see the silver lining in a tough situation is childlike positivity. One family is doing just that after witnessing their daughter’s positivity while cleaning up the remains of their home after it was destroyed by flooding. Ada Miller is...
wymt.com
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is officially 38 as of Wednesday. The Governor said the 38th victim was the high school football player who died while helping cleanup efforts. ”Sadly, our death count went up. Officially we are...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
wymt.com
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
Study: Kentucky ranks poorly for children
A recent study found Kentucky is among the worst for child welfare in the United States.
wymt.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14. The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links,...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
