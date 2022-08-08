ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhorn, KY

WKRC

List of donations for Kentucky flood victims

The Sheriff’s Office is working with SERVPRO of Hamilton and Cincinnati to collect donations for Kentucky flood victims. When: Thursday – Aug. 11th. Location: The Butler County Educational Service Center. 400 North Erie Blvd. (Rt. 4) in Hamilton. Time: from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm. Please limit donations...
CINCINNATI, OH
wkyufm.org

Death toll stands at 38 following historic eastern Kentucky floods

As eastern Kentucky remains under a flood watch, residents are slowly picking up the pieces after historic flash flooding. The death toll from the flooding has been confirmed at 38. “Officially we’re now confirming 38 because we’ve lost a young man in the cleanup,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Water filtration systems on the way to those without water

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The non-profit organization, Water With Blessings, dropped off hundreds of water filtration systems on Tuesday. Arnie Lemay, co-founder of the organization said he hopes delivering these systems with help reach those without water, and anyone who does not have quick access to it. “Some of them...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Denny's Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14. The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links,...
HAZARD, KY

