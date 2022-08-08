Read full article on original website
Local News for Wednesday, August 10th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. A Bradley County man is facing charges for threatening a Walmart, firing a gun, and then resisting arrest Tuesday, according to BCSO. They say deputies responded to the Walmart off of Treasury Drive...
WTVCFOX
Niece of Cleveland man who brought gun to Walmart says he struggles with mental health
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A typical shopping day at Walmart in Bradley County led to a scary situation Tuesday. According to a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office report, Doyle Herron walked up to a shoppers car window, asked for help. When no one helped him, Herron began shooting into...
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group: How to achieve a secure retirement
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes discusses how to achieve a secure retirement. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WDEF
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
WTVC
Flash flooding in Chattanooga poses traffic hazards, puts people at risk Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As our StormTrack 9 team predicted, strong storms caused flash flooding throughout our viewing area Wednesday morning, including in Chattanooga. Viewer Lamone Stewart shared video of men pushing a car out of flash floodwaters in a parking lot on East 23rd Street:. Here are the roads...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 9th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. For our top story, we go to Mix 104-1 and MixTV.tv’s Steve Hartline. From NewsChannel 9…. A man convicted in the 2020 death of a Cleveland man will now spend less time...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: How to be prepared for auto accidents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks from McMahan Law Firm discusses how to be prepared for auto accidents and what to do if you’re in one. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans
Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
chattanoogacw.com
New Lookouts stadium in Chattanooga: What are the next steps?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Another hurdle passed Tuesday night for the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the planned future sight of businesses and housing in South Chattanooga. Chattanooga’s City Council voted Tuesday to create a private-public partnership. That partnership will oversee a $350 million development with a...
chattanoogacw.com
With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
WDEF
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch
The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
WDEF
Man accused of firing gun outside of Cleveland Walmart this evening
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The call came in as an active shooter outside the Walmart in Cleveland. When Bradley County deputies and Cleveland Police arrived, they found a man inside an SUV parking in the fire lane. 911 callers said he was threatening the store and then fired shots...
1450wlaf.com
Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
First ALDI store in Athens set for grand opening
A new grocery store is coming to Athens August 11.
WTVCFOX
One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 8th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tennesseans are mourning the loss of Larry Wallace, known as Tennessee’s “top cop.”. Wallace died at his home Saturday in Athens after battling lung cancer and Parkinson’s. He is a...
