Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Children’s Listening Place holds fundraiser at Outback Steakhouse in Vienna
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today until 10 p.m. the Children’s Listening Place will hold a fundraiser at Outback Steakhouse. If you eat at Outback tonight and ask about the CLP fundraiser 20% of your check will be donated to the CLP. All of the funds that are donated today...
WTAP
Local trucking companies are collecting donations to help the K.Y. flood victims
In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. XPO logistics will deliver the donations to several locations in Kentucky. The president...
WTAP
Washington County 911 Center gets an official site for operations
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Anytime you try to put together a new agency, so to speak, you got to have a home for it,” says Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “So, one of the first things we thought about is where to locate the 911 Center.”. Officials...
WTAP
Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness holds drive for people in Ky.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of Marietta residents are coming together to provide help for those in Kentucky who were affected by the floods. Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness are holding a drive to raise supplies for the flood victims in Kentucky. Quality Care Associates registered nurse, Chris...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...
WTAP
American Queen stops in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The world’s largest steamboat made a stop in Marietta. The American Queen stopped in Marietta as part of its trip from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip started August 8th and is expected to wrap up August 15th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’
WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
WTAP
County Commission: August 8, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County. Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Power outage planned for Friday
PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
WOUB
Water is finally coming to homes in Vinton County’s Garrett Ridge area
MCARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) — After decades of waiting, some Vinton County residents are getting access to clean, reliable water. A $799,000 federal grant will help fund the engineering and construction of an extension of Jackson County Water Co.’s service lines into the Garrett Ridge area of Vinton County.
meigsindypress.com
Groves, Miller, Reed Promoted at Farmers Bank
POMEROY, Ohio – The Board of Directors of Farmers Bank & Savings Co. is announcing the promotion of three bankers into key leadership roles for the company. Paul Reed, Chairman and CEO, said, “The Board is excited about the growth of Farmers Bank and the possibilities ahead. These promotions are a part of our plan to build the team to lead the Bank into the future.”
WTAP
UPDATE: Motion hearing held for Victor L. Thompson ahead of murder trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of killing an Akron man was back in court Tuesday, August 9, for a motion hearing. The motion hearing was held in Wood County Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom. Victor L. Thompson was indicted on two counts of murder and one count...
WTAP
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway. Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend. On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
WTAP
Obituary: Gracey, Susan Charity
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
WTAP
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
Comments / 0