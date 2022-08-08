ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness holds drive for people in Ky.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of Marietta residents are coming together to provide help for those in Kentucky who were affected by the floods. Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness are holding a drive to raise supplies for the flood victims in Kentucky. Quality Care Associates registered nurse, Chris...
MARIETTA, OH
Union, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Mason, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Education
WSAZ

Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

American Queen stops in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The world’s largest steamboat made a stop in Marietta. The American Queen stopped in Marietta as part of its trip from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip started August 8th and is expected to wrap up August 15th.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’

WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

County Commission: August 8, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County. Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Power outage planned for Friday

PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Groves, Miller, Reed Promoted at Farmers Bank

POMEROY, Ohio – The Board of Directors of Farmers Bank & Savings Co. is announcing the promotion of three bankers into key leadership roles for the company. Paul Reed, Chairman and CEO, said, “The Board is excited about the growth of Farmers Bank and the possibilities ahead. These promotions are a part of our plan to build the team to lead the Bank into the future.”
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway. Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend. On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
BELPRE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Gracey, Susan Charity

Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

