POMEROY, Ohio – The Board of Directors of Farmers Bank & Savings Co. is announcing the promotion of three bankers into key leadership roles for the company. Paul Reed, Chairman and CEO, said, “The Board is excited about the growth of Farmers Bank and the possibilities ahead. These promotions are a part of our plan to build the team to lead the Bank into the future.”

POMEROY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO