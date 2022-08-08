ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buzzfeednews.com

Actor Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary For Allegedly Stealing Bottles Of Alcohol

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing several bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont. Vermont State Police released information on Monday about the incident, which took place earlier this year. According to the police report, surveillance footage indicated that Miller stole alcohol from the home while the homeowners weren't there. The victim notified police on May 1, but it wasn't until Sunday that police could locate Miller and issue a citation to appear in court. They are scheduled to be arraigned on felony burglary into an unoccupied building on Sept. 26.
STAMFORD, VT
ComicBook

The Flash: Ezra Miller Reportedly Participated in Additional Filming Amid Legal Controversies

Despite a mounting list of alleged crimes and grievances, The Flash star Ezra Miller has reportedly participated in additional photography for the upcoming DC Comics movie. In a report on the status of in-development and pending-release DC projects, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that miller "participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer." It's unclear exactly when this additional photography took place, but it would appear Miller's regularly scheduled encounters with law enforcement did not hinder them from shooting extra scenes for the upcoming movie. Miller was charged earlier this week with Felony Burglary in Vermont.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Ezra Miller Adds Burglary to Their List of Controversies

Per a report from the Vermont State Police first cited by Variety, embattled actor Ezra Miller has been arrested yet again, this time charged with burglary in Southern Vermont. According to the report, law enforcement found probable cause that Miller entered a house in Stamford when the homeowners were gone and took multiple bottles of alcohol. They have a court date set for the morning of September 26.
STAMFORD, VT
wegotthiscovered.com

Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK

There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report

Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Mom, children allegedly staying with Ezra Miller are missing: police

A young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing. Vermont State Police are looking for the 25-year-old woman and her kids — aged 5, 4 and 1 — believing that the “Flash” star may be concealing their whereabouts, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the publication, VSP officers say they attempted at least twice over the weekend to serve the mom an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office, which demanded the youngsters’ removal from both the property and her care. But Miller allegedly told cops...
VERMONT STATE
RadarOnline

Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home

Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
VERMONT STATE
