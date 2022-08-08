Read full article on original website
The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary
The Flash star Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in the latest pile of legal troubles for the Hollywood actor, police said Monday.
buzzfeednews.com
Actor Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary For Allegedly Stealing Bottles Of Alcohol
Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing several bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont. Vermont State Police released information on Monday about the incident, which took place earlier this year. According to the police report, surveillance footage indicated that Miller stole alcohol from the home while the homeowners weren't there. The victim notified police on May 1, but it wasn't until Sunday that police could locate Miller and issue a citation to appear in court. They are scheduled to be arraigned on felony burglary into an unoccupied building on Sept. 26.
ComicBook
The Flash: Ezra Miller Reportedly Participated in Additional Filming Amid Legal Controversies
Despite a mounting list of alleged crimes and grievances, The Flash star Ezra Miller has reportedly participated in additional photography for the upcoming DC Comics movie. In a report on the status of in-development and pending-release DC projects, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that miller "participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer." It's unclear exactly when this additional photography took place, but it would appear Miller's regularly scheduled encounters with law enforcement did not hinder them from shooting extra scenes for the upcoming movie. Miller was charged earlier this week with Felony Burglary in Vermont.
Ezra Miller Adds Burglary to Their List of Controversies
Per a report from the Vermont State Police first cited by Variety, embattled actor Ezra Miller has been arrested yet again, this time charged with burglary in Southern Vermont. According to the report, law enforcement found probable cause that Miller entered a house in Stamford when the homeowners were gone and took multiple bottles of alcohol. They have a court date set for the morning of September 26.
wegotthiscovered.com
Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK
There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report
Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
People
Police Unable to Locate Mother and Her 3 Kids Who Were Staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont: Report
The whereabouts of the 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were all staying at Ezra Miller's Vermont property remain unknown as authorities reportedly suspect the actor is hiding their location. According to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone — which first reported in June about the family staying on...
Mom, children allegedly staying with Ezra Miller are missing: police
A young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing. Vermont State Police are looking for the 25-year-old woman and her kids — aged 5, 4 and 1 — believing that the “Flash” star may be concealing their whereabouts, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the publication, VSP officers say they attempted at least twice over the weekend to serve the mom an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office, which demanded the youngsters’ removal from both the property and her care. But Miller allegedly told cops...
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
