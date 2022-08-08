Read full article on original website
WSFA
Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man is facing charges after court records say he attempted to pull over a car while pretending to be a police officer. Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer. Court records show on August 3rd around 9 a.m., Kornosky attempted...
WSFA
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
WSFA
Lee County jury finds suspect in attempted murder case guilty
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Lee County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a gas station shooting in Feb. 2021. According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the jury convicted Justin Upshaw on one count of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into occupied vehicles.
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
selmasun.com
Montgomery police looking for suspect of strong arm robbery
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a strong arm robbery that occurred at a business. According to a post on Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect walked into the business at the 3600 block of Eastern Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. and stole property.
Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
wvtm13.com
Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Aug. 3 to 10
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Dubois Street. • A child custody dispute was reported on Charles CC Blalock Street. • An arrest was made on Freeman Avenue. • A domestic incident was reported on Adams Street. • Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • An arrest was made...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Montgomery Murder
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
WSFA
DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
WSFA
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WSFA
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Curtis King No longer a Person of Interest in Murder of Enrico Coleman
The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the Person of Interest involved in the investigation of the Murder of Enrico Coleman has been located. Montgomery Police Investigators advise that a tip received from CrimeStoppers led to the location of Person of Interest Curtis King. Curtis King was located...
Man found shot dead inside Lee County home, investigation ongoing
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1 AM Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
wbrc.com
Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is accused of pretending to be a Walmart employee in order to steal a phone, according to the Millbrook Police Department. Millbrook Investigators released photos of the person wanted for Felony Theft of Property. Officers said she walked into Walmart at 145 Kelley Boulevard...
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
WSFA
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
