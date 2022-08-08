ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Get excited, runners; new Lakefront Marathon course includes Hoan Bridge!

The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon has announced a new course and it includes the Hoan Bridge!. Because of road construction, organizers have altered the original out-and-back course for the Oct. 2 race, but that has allowed for the inclusion of just about the most-coveted course segment among Milwaukee runners: the Hoan Bridge.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Brady Street Art Walk set for Aug. 20

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The Brady Street Art Walk,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Bonobo American Bistro has closed in Shorewood

The impacts of a tough two-year stretch are still playing out, as restaurants continue to struggle with rising costs and staffing difficulties. Among the latest fatalities is Bonobo American Bistro, 4518 N. Oakland Ave., which officially closed its doors this past weekend. A sign on the door of the restaurant...
SHOREWOOD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee

Brewmasters' backyard hops will fuel two Water Street Brewery beers

Every year Sierra Nevada’s fresh hop Celebration IPA rolls out during the holiday season and beer lovers snap it all up. Founders does one called Harvest Ale and Deschutes has its Fresh Haze, too. They’re popular because folks love the aroma, brightness and flavor (as well as the idea)...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 32): Birch

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

What you need to know about the Aug. 9 primary election in Milwaukee

Residents will help choose their party's nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, with the Senate race in particular drawing national attention, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service reports. Residents will help choose their party’s nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy