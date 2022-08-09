Man charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philly

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a minivan in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Raymond Thompson, 34, of the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue, is charged with murder and possessing instruments of crime in the death of Ashley Lockhart.

According to police, Lockhart's body was found around 8:25 a.m. in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey in the 5300 block of Chestnut Street.

She had multiple stab wounds to her neck and arms, police said.

Pictured: Police on the scene of a stabbing in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Lockhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she had a valid protection order against Thompson.

Police believe the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute.

On Monday night, family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember Lockhart. She was the mother of six young girls.