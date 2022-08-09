ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philly

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x24lO_0h9b6A7C00

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a minivan in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Raymond Thompson, 34, of the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue, is charged with murder and possessing instruments of crime in the death of Ashley Lockhart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01r8mO_0h9b6A7C00

Raymond Thompson

According to police, Lockhart's body was found around 8:25 a.m. in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey in the 5300 block of Chestnut Street.

She had multiple stab wounds to her neck and arms, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRPq2_0h9b6A7C00

Pictured: Police on the scene of a stabbing in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Lockhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she had a valid protection order against Thompson.

Police believe the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute.

On Monday night, family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember Lockhart. She was the mother of six young girls.

Comments / 13

TayTay11
4d ago

Such a sad story I pray for her and also pray so hard for her 6 beautiful daughters 🙏🏼 Their going through the most right now.... Lord please guide them through this horrible time 😞🙏🏼

Reply
14
K Sand
3d ago

This is sooo sad 😔. Wth is wrong with Philly? It seem that these stories get darker and darker. Makes me ashamed to even say I am from there. I pray for the City of brotherly love......Just not seeing where that term fits....please stop killing one another....please.

Reply
5
Lupe Collazo
3d ago

This is heartbreaking. I’m thankful the family has vowed to keep them together but I know it’s not the same as being with your mom. I pray for their healing and that God will watch over them and keep them safe. M

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

1-year-old child hospitalized after accidental stabbing in Millbourne, Delaware County, police say

MILLBOURNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 1-year-old was stabbed in Millbourne, Delaware County on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Market Street.The child was found with a wound to his stomach. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in surgery. The child's condition is unknown at this time.  Police believe the mother called 911 and the stabbing was an accident.The investigation is early and is still ongoing.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#West Philadelphia#Minivan#West Philly#Police#Violent Crime
NJ.com

Man, 22, dies days after being shot in N.J., authorities say

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries days after he was shot in Camden, authorities said Friday. The city’s gunfire detection system alerted police to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on the 2700 block of Federal Street, where officers found Lemuel Rodgers wounded, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old

A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

Mother, son from Strawberry Mansion are missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman and boy last seen on Monday. Police say 26-year-old Lavonne Faison and 6-year-old Devion Faison were last seen at their home on the 500 block of N. Natrona Street at 4:45 pm. It is unknown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy