These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever.

Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to determine the information on local routes.

The award for NYC’s slowest local bus route, traveling at 4.6 miles per hour, went to the M102. It connects Harlem and the East Village northbound along 3rd Avenue and southbound along Lexington.

Also recognized for slow speeds this year are the BX19, B35, Q32 and S48. The groups say traffic, congestion and blocked bus lanes continue to impact bus speeds.

The “Schleppie” shines light on the least reliable local routes based on bus bunching . That’s when buses arrive close together and future customers have to wait for rides.

Brooklyn’s B12 between Lefferts Gardens and East New York was highlighted for bus bunching.

As the media event was wrapping up, MTA NYC Transit President Richard Davey arrived at the media briefing.

“We will continue working closely with the city on bus lanes,” Davey said.

He also called out some companies and delivery services that block lanes and consider the tickets a cost of doing business.

“That has to stop,” he added.

The city of New York is in charge of installing dedicated bus lanes. Mayor Eric Adams has promised more miles will be added. Bus redesigns are also in progress.

The Queens network redesign is still seeking public comment and will have another review soon. It was rewritten after public input.

In Brooklyn, the local bus redesign process will begin the first phase of comments by the end of the year.

Staten Island was completed before the pandemic and the Bronx changes to local routes were adopted earlier this summer.

MTA officials say enforcement is also key and more cameras are being added to buses to issue tickets for blocked lanes.

The transit advocacy groups have also been calling for all-door boarding to speed up travel. But the MTA says bus customers have not adopted the tap-and-go OMNY system with the same frequency of subway riders.

There was a slight decrease this year in bus bunching, according to the transit advocates.

Mta, Public Transit, Local Bus, Subway, Bus Bunching, Traffic, Schleppie, Transitcenter, Mta Nyc Transit
