Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on crop condition worries
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday on worsening U.S. crop ratings and concern about further erosion of harvest prospects as hot weather was forecast for dry areas of the western Midwest. * A firmer Brazilian real also underpinned soybean futures as the currency move could serve to steer more global demand to the United States. * CBOT November soybean futures settled up 28-3/4 cents at $14.28-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $11.10 higher at $410.20 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.30 cent to 64.62 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the soy crop was rated 59% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and in line with market forecasts. * Above-normal temperatures are forecast for dry areas of the western Corn Belt this week, elevating risks that crop conditions may worsen. Much of the soybean crop is in its critical pod setting and filling stage of development. * Traders are positioning ahead of the USDA's monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. The agency may update some acreage data following a resurvey of plantings in Minnesota and the Dakotas. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Monday as improved weather in parts of the U.S. Midwestern farm belt boosted harvest prospects for crops stressed recently by high temperatures and dryness. Wheat firmed as the dollar softened, although gains were limited by improving prospects for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn near 1-week high on U.S. weather; wheat up for 3rd session
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures ticked higher on Wednesday to trade near a one-week high touched in the previous session, as concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest supported the market. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session, although hopes of more...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat fall after rally; European, U.S. weather caps losses
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures retreated on Thursday after hitting more than one-week highs in the previous session on concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in key exporting countries. Soybeans lost ground after closing almost unchanged on Wednesday. "Weather forecasters' outlook for the United...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end firm as spring crop ratings drop
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its spring crop rating in a weekly report and on spillover support from rising corn and soybean markets. * Strength in wheat, however, was limited by inter-market spreading, with traders selling wheat and buying corn and soybean contracts. More grain shipments exiting Ukraine's Black Sea ports also weighed on wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1-3/4 cents higher at $7.81-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery ended 4 cents higher at $8.51-3/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was up 12 cents at $8.92-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA said on Monday afternoon that spring wheat crop was rated 64% good to excellent, a 6 percentage-point drop from a week earlier. Analysts had expected good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat to remain stable with last week. * Traders are squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. * Grain markets are monitoring export shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Twelve vessels have departed as part of a deal to unblock ports. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close mostly lower after western Midwest rains
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mostly lower on Monday after rains in some dry areas of the western U.S. Midwest, although losses were limited by improved export demand, traders said. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 8-3/4 cents at $14.00 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was down $6.00 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.35 cent to 64.32 cents per lb. * Market moves were tempered by positioning by traders ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. The agency may update some acreage data following a resurvey of plantings in Minnesota and the Dakotas. * The USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. * In a weekly report, the USDA said 867,504 tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export last week, above trade expectations for 300,000 to 750,000 tonnes and a four-month high. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to report a 1 percentage point drop in U.S. soybeans rated in good-to-excellent condition. The USDA is due to release its survey data later on Monday. * Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks, while soybeans settled lower after notching contract highs. Traders also adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online
Soybean prices soar at close | Tuesday, August 9, 2022
SOYBEAN PRICES SOAR AT CLOSE: 2:00 P.M. The expiring August soybean and soybean meal prices soared higher today. Corn closed higher, but well off its early high. Wheat traded on both sides and closed higher. Many traders are going to the sidelines ahead of the inflation report tomorrow and the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans gain as U.S. crop ratings decline
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday on lower weekly U.S. crop condition ratings and worries that hot, dry weather in the western Midwest forecast would continue to stress crops. Wheat was also firmer as the...
Agriculture Online
USDA reports grain conditions down | August 8, 2022
The USDA released its 19th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 7, 90% of corn is silking, slightly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures firmed on Monday while hard red winter wheat was mixed and spring wheat contracts were lower as traders assessed global supplies and awaited monthly supply-and-demand data due later in the week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 4 cents higher at $7.79-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery last traded 1-1/4 cents higher at $8.49-1/2 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 5-3/4 cents at $8.80-3/4 a bushel. * Grain traders are monitoring continued exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports as two more ships departed on Monday and as Moscow and Kiev agreed to protect a grain shipping channel. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 95 million tonnes from a previously expected 90.5 million tonnes. * Traders are squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. * The USDA said 603,549 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, above trade estimates for 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to report 70% of U.S. spring wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday. The agency is also expected to report 9% of spring wheat and 89% of winter wheat was harvested. The USDA is due to release its survey data later on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Gas Prices Have Now Officially Fallen for 30 Days Straight
Drivers, start your engines: The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.60, according to auto club AAA. That’s 40 cents less than a month ago, when average prices peaked above $5 per gallon. The price also reflects the 30th consecutive day of declines. AAA data...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, soy down 5-10 cents, corn down 7-8 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the sixth...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures climb following broad commodities rally
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Wednesday, with the October contract hitting a life-of-contract high on brisk pork demand and broad strength in commodities on signs of decelerating U.S. inflation, traders said. Livestock and other commodities rose along with Wall Street equity markets...
Agriculture Online
USDA Crop Progress Report | August 8, 2022
In today's USDA Crop Progress Report, corn silking is reported at 90%, slightly behind the five-year average of 93%. As of August 7, 89% of the soybean crop has bloomed, just over the five-year average of 88%. Read the full report here.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures dip in techincal, profit-taking pullback
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Tuesday in a technical-selling and profit-taking setback from 3-1/2 month highs posted in the prior session. Sharply lower feeder cattle futures amid higher corn feed costs put further pressure on live cattle contracts, as both livestock markets...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise on firm cash prices, tightening supplies
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures climbed to a 3-1/2 month peak on Monday, supported by firm cash market prices and tightening supplies. Falling corn feed prices supported feeder cattle futures, while lean hog contracts also gained and touched the highest level since June 2021.
Comments / 0