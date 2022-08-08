Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'feeling better,' but still no timetable for return after July appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been considered "day-to-day" coming off the appendectomy he required in late July.

Burrow had recently been spotted at practices operating a medical cart, but Ben Baby of ESPN reported that the 25-year-old "conducted an impromptu light walkthrough with his top wide receivers and tight end Hayden Hurst" that included the signal-caller tossing multiple passes for the first time since the procedure on Monday.

"He's feeling better," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told Baby about Burrow. "So I just asked him if he wanted to do it and he said, 'Yeah.'"

Callahan also said that Burrow is "getting back to full strength sooner than later here, hopefully."

Burrow may have been more active on Monday than during previous practice appearances, but head coach Zac Taylor was quick to point out he still has no timetable for when the third-year pro will fully return to work. The Bengals host the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday, and it's assumed Burrow will be a spectator for that game.

"I think what you see is what you get," Taylor added about Burrow. "He looks good to me. He's starting to get better every single day. Again, I don't want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it's been encouraging."

Backups Brandon Allen and Jake Browning should continue to see additional reps presumably through at least Friday's contest. The Bengals play at the New York Giants in their second preseason game on Aug. 21.