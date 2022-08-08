Read full article on original website
Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
A look at Thomas Paine Elementary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school. In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964. Now, the district is looking to […]
Dennis School advocates ask board for new building plan
DECATUR — Several members of the community appeared before the Decatur Public Schools board on Tuesday to advocate for continued consideration of a new building for Dennis School. Parent Rene Hinkle said she feels that the board has given up on Dennis after discussion at the Finance Committee meeting...
Decatur Public School board discusses fate of Woodrow Wilson Junior High
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Students haven’t walked the halls of Woodrow Wilson Junior High School since 1979. The Decatur Public School District is now debating whether to use the property for a new project, but that could mean tearing it down. Decatur school leaders say they need a new Dennis Lab school building to make […]
Mt. Zion kid to know
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Drew Petitt is about to be a senior in high school. Ever since he can remember, he’s been volunteering “Right now, I’m currently involved in my schools SADD, Medics, Young Leaders in Action, I’m involved in Student Council and key club, and I also currently am a barista at Starbucks,” […]
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
SEA Union votes down contract from District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186. 80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal. WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size....
Watch now: Decatur school board hears policy on appointing new members
The Decatur Board of Education heard a first reading on its policy for appointing new members Tuesday night. After the meeting, the school district released a statement indicating that President Dan Oakes would step down later this month.
Community groups team up to send kids back to school with supplies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Back-to-school supply giveaways are everywhere. But a handful of organizations from Champaign-Urbana want to reach more families, so they teamed up. “Because we all know somebody. That’s what makes it better, that’s what makes it different, and that’s what makes it an opportunity to be a bigger impact to the community,” […]
Our Town Mt. Zion fire department history
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – In a town of just about 6,000, Mt. Zion is full of history. Especially with the Mt. Zion fire protection district. “Back when the town was forming and the early parts of the last century, there was no organized fire protection. It was just up to the town residents to […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Sheriff’s Office hosts Back-to-School Barbecue
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office held its Back-to-School Barbecue over the weekend. Free food and entertainment were provided, but the main purpose of the event was to hand out school supplies to children. The sheriff and deputies collected donations from the community ahead of the event. That included items like colored […]
Decatur bridges to undergo routine inspections
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — The Macon County Highway Department is preparing to inspect several roads in Decatur. Starting next week, crews will assess Wyckles Road between Cantrell and Rock Springs Road, Lost Bridge Road over Lake Decatur and Lincoln Memorial Parkway between Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and County Highway 28. Bruce Bird, Macon County […]
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
Plans scrapped for new Forsyth movie theater
FORSYTH — Hold on to your popcorn. Contrary to the digital sign seen scrolling inside the former AMC Theater in Forsyth, plans to open another movie theater in the fall, through the company GQT Theaters, have been canceled. According to Matt McSparin, marketing agent for GQT Theaters, the decision...
Urbana High School's varsity football season cancelled
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end. School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play...
Street closing in Urbana for tree removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Urbana will be closing on Thursday in order to allow for an emergency tree removal. Weather permitting, North Division Road will be closed to through traffic between Kerr and Oakland Avenues between 7 and 11 a.m. People driving in the area are encouraged to drive carefully. The City […]
Carle gives tablets to infusion patients
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Carle Hospital is bringing comfort to cancer patients through a cool an interactive way. The hospital has been giving tablets to patients while they go through infusion therapy.
Stolen rooster statue returned
(UPDATE) Officials said “Mr. Cluckers” was found. “We want to thank all of the community that helped us [locate] and bring him home,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to all of the amazing people out there. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from […]
