URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Back-to-school supply giveaways are everywhere. But a handful of organizations from Champaign-Urbana want to reach more families, so they teamed up. “Because we all know somebody. That’s what makes it better, that’s what makes it different, and that’s what makes it an opportunity to be a bigger impact to the community,” […]

URBANA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO