Broadridge, Illumina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Broadridge Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $171.87 on Thursday.
GSK, Sanofi and Haleon shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in GSK (GSK.L), Sanofi. (HLN.L) began to stabilise on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac. read more.
Why FlexShopper Surged Over 47%; Here Are 104 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS jumped 78.8% to close at $2.11. Digital Media Solutions recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 52.4% to close at $19.25. FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY jumped 47.3% to close at $1.65 after reporting Q2 results. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR...
China's Huawei says first-half profit drops 52% as demand weakens
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions.
UK economy contracted in second quarter amid cost of living crisis – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists brace for long UK recession
Inflation a growing concern for Germans, poll shows
BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Forty percent of Germans - more than ever before - expect to be worse off in a year's time, an opinion poll published on Friday showed, highlighting households' concerns about high inflation in Europe's largest economy.
