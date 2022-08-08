ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FanSided

Aaron Rodgers on future with Packers, NFL: The end is near

In an interview with NFL Network’s Albert Breer, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers implied that his career might end sooner than he thought. After boasting back-to-back MVPs, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enters the 2022 NFL season with uncertainty regarding his future. NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported...
FOX Sports

Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The uncertain status of their top two blockers has caused the Green Bay Packers to experiment with different offensive line combinations in training camp. That shuffling could continue right up to the start of the season. David Bakhtiari still isn’t practicing as he recovers...
Yardbarker

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
