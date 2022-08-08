ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New ideas for San Diego affordable housing focus on students, SRO hotels, underused commercial sites

By David Garrick
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRGu4_0h9b5Sip00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKXww_0h9b5Sip00
Construction crews work on an 82-unit affordable-housing project in San Diego in 2020. (Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria last week unveiled a series of proposed reforms that aim to produce more affordable housing, including incentives for student housing, single-room-occupancy hotels and projects on underused commercial sites.

Gloria said his staff will gather feedback on the proposals this fall and then present detailed plans for new regulations to the city's Planning Commission and City Council next spring.

“The city of San Diego must put all ideas on the table to overcome obstacles to building housing for all,” said Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla.

LaCava, vice chairman of the council’s Land Use and Housing Committee, said he is looking forward to public feedback helping to shape the new reforms.

"Ahead of us is a months-long public process, from workshops to City Council, to ensure that residents have a voice in shaping the dialogue," he said.

The new proposals build on a series of reforms the council approved in February , which included allowing housing projects to be built in conjunction with new libraries and fire stations on public land.

Other incentives approved in February include making it easier for businesses to build onsite housing for their workers, incentives for developers who build larger “family” units with three or more bedrooms and incentives to build units geared for people with disabilities.

“I’m confident that once this new batch of creative ideas is implemented and added to what we’ve already done, it will help us address San Diego’s long-standing housing affordability crisis and prevent more homelessness,” Gloria said in a statement.

The new proposed reforms include incentives for dormitory-style homes near universities and construction of single-room-occupancy hotels, which many consider the lowest rung on the housing ladder above homelessness.

The reforms also include incentives for developers to build subsidized housing on vacant or underused retail, office and shopping center sites.

Other proposals will address anti-displacement policies for people living in subsidized housing and the city's implementation of Senate Bill 10 — state legislation that encourages more housing near transit.

Gloria also wants to refine the city's "Complete Communities" housing reforms, which were adopted in 2020, and create incentives to phase out industrial businesses located near housing.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
sduptownnews.com

6 Reasons To Consider San Diego As Your Next Moving Destination

If you’re on the hunt for a new place to call home, you may be considering San Diego as your next moving destination. There are plenty of reasons why San Diego should be at the top of your list! From the endless sunny days to the diverse population, there’s a lot to love about this California city. Here are six reasons why San Diego should be your next moving destination.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Projects#Business Industry#Linus Business#Planning Commission#City Council#District 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
San Diego weekly Reader

Golden Hill finally gets attention

At the southeastern edge of Balboa Park, Golden Hill Park doesn't usually get the same polishing as the adjacent golf course and other more popular facets of the city's "gem." It's still nice, no doubt, but in our 18 years living in the neighborhood we've known it to be a bit scruffy, especially the winding slope of 26th Street, where trash collects from homeless encampments and shriveled weeds cling to dusty ground.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Balance Returning to Housing Market

San Diego County’s housing market is getting back into what many said is a balance, with neither sellers nor buyers having a distinct advantage compared to the frenzied market of the past two years when buyers faced bidding wars and sellers were getting multiple offers – often thousands of dollars above listing prices.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego

Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy