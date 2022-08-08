ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Has Been Using This $25 Blush 'For About Ever' & Shoppers Say 'It Goes on Like Silk'

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 2 days ago

Everyone’s talking about newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , but it’s about d*mn time we hand over the spotlight to Jennifer Garner . She’s everyone’s favorite actress, co-founder, mom, brand ambassador and Instagram chef —she’s a true Renaissance woman! Another thing we can’t forget to highlight is her makeup. How does she look so stunning and natural around the clock?

The correct answer: Stila’s Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream . She previously told TODAY , “I’ve used the Stila cream blushes for about ever, especially in Peony,” which would explain how her cheeks always look gently flushed, giving her that bright, cheery look for which she’s known for.

This creamy formula is blush perfection because it’s not greasy, creates a sheer tint, blends easily and doubles as a lip color.

To apply, simply tap the product onto your cheeks or press it onto your lips. It requires minimal time and effort, so if you’re in a rush, opt for this super easy-to-use cream that blends out in seconds. You should keep this multitasking formula in your makeup cabinet and even your purse for on-the-go touch-ups.

Blush is the one beauty product that can really liven up your look and give your cheeks some dimension. It’s also super on-trend right now, with plenty of celebs, influencers and makeup gurus following the “faux sunburn” look , which can easily be achieved with the use of this versatile formula.

With a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon , plenty of shoppers are backing Jen’s top blush pick. “Love this product because it leaves skin soft and dewy looking. Instead of the dry caked on powder blush. Color is also spot on to the pictures online,” one wrote.

With reviews like that, it’s no wonder why the Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream has become one of Stila’s cult classics. Shop it for $25 on Amazon and get tapping!

Stila Lip and Cheek Cream $25


Many are turning to cream blushes over powder formulas because they give you a more natural-looking, sun-kissed glow. They’re also lightweight rather than cakey, and easy to control and build, especially if you’re after a more intense blush look. This Stila blush is made from a soothing and nourishing wax base that is great for applying before or after your base makeup. You’ll have dewy, rosy cheeks in a snap.

“I am over 70 with dry skin. This product is wonderful,” wrote one shopper. “It goes on like silk and is very natural looking. I wish I had found it years ago.”

Besides Jen’s fave shade, Peony , there are six other shades that are equally as pretty on the cheeks and lips. Shop Gerbera for a rosy peachy pink, Camellia for a peachy brown or Lillium for a nude pink.

“Love the color, goes on smooth, looks great and natural. Will [definitely] buy again, my new favorite blush !” wrote another five-star reviewer.

This cream blush is about to give your current powder blush a run for its money. Since Jen seems to always know best, take it from her and get your Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream for $25 on Amazon.

