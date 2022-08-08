Lakers Unveil 1950s Throwback Jerseys to Commemorate 75th Season

The franchise will occasionally swap out its iconic purple and gold threads to honor its Minneapolis roots during the upcoming season.

The Lakers will tip off their 75th season in franchise history this upcoming fall and plan to commemorate the campaign with a special set of throwback jerseys.

The team unveiled its “Classic Edition” uniforms for the 2022–23 season, which will pay homage to the early years of the franchise. The jerseys will be a re-creation of the first-ever home uniform that the Lakers wore during the 1947–48 season, their first as an organization in the National Basketball League.

The white threads will feature light-blue and gold trim to honor the colors worn by the franchise during its tenure in Minneapolis in the 1950s. “Lakers” and each player’s number will be printed across the chest of the jerseys in light blue.

Los Angeles’ newest uniforms will honor the greatness of George Mikan, who became the face of the franchise during its time in Minneapolis. The 6-foot-10 center won two championships with the Lakers, earned NBL MVP honors in 1948 and later made the first four NBA All-Star games, winning the game’s MVP award at the showcase in ’53.

The Lakers would certainly like to channel Mikan’s success this upcoming season after a dreary 2021–22 campaign. Los Angeles finished last year outside of the playoff picture with a 33–49 record, but will hope to flip the script in its 50’s-inspired uniforms when the new season gets underway this October.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers