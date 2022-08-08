Effective: 2022-08-11 01:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Maryland, including the following county: Prince Georges. * WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 104 AM EDT, Most streams have crested but Upper Marlboro continues to remain above Flood Stage. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro... Rosaryville Marlton - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO