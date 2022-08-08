Read full article on original website
Related
whby.com
Green Bay Packers Foundation benefits Brown County non-profits
GREEN BAY, WI — Some non-profit organizations benefit from one-point-35 million dollars in grants from the Green Bay Packers Foundation. The impact grants, with one exception, were awarded to non-profits that matched funds raised by non-profit. Curative Connections, Inc. receives a 250-thousand dollar matching grant for its “Yesteryear Village” project, which cares for people with memory loss. Syble Hopp School is awarded a 100-thousand dollar grant for vocational/community training space equipment. Bellin Health Foundation Inc. is getting a 250-thousand dollar matching grant for its neonatal intensive care unit and maternity project. Golden House Inc. is awarded a 200-thousand dollar matching grant for a new, larger facility and increased office space. And Friends of the Fox River Trail will get a 50-thousand-dollar matching grant for trail repairs and enhancement.
Packers Foundation awards $1.35M to Brown, Dane, and Milwaukee County nonprofits
The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced Monday it has awarded $1.35 million in impact grants to Brown, Dane, and Milwaukee county organizations.
Fox11online.com
U.S. Venture Open raises nearly $5 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON (WLUK) -- U.S. Venture surpassed their goal of $4.6 million with its annual U.S. Venture Open fundraiser. With hundreds of partners, golfers and volunteers, the company raised $4.8 million. The event brought in over 1,200 attendees and 900 golfers. It's the nation's largest one-day charity event. After golf, the...
Fox11online.com
Limestone imports dominate the Port of Green Bay in July
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Limestone imports continue to lead the way in the Port of Green Bay. Domestic limestone imports reached 77,787 tons in July, bringing the year-to-date total to more than 216,000 tons, about 9% ahead of last year. Foreign limestone imports were 30,062 tons in July, with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Brown County sees high level of COVID-19 transmission
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- The CDC recommends masking indoors for counties that have a high level of COVID-19 transmission. This includes, Door, Brown and Marinette. “Currently in the high category, we do have a lot of recommendations. People should try to mask when they can in public and be cognizant of what's going on in the community to help prevent this from getting out of hand," says Dr. Brad Burmeister, Emergency Physician for Bellin Health.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County – Unofficial Primary Results
Sheboygan County voters largely agreed with the rest of Wisconsin in the August 9 Partisan Primary election. Tony Evers, running unopposed, won the Democrat nomination, and Sheboygan County agreed with the State overall by approving Tim Michels as the Republican Candidate, topping Rebecca Kleefisch 8,322 to 7,591 in the County.
Fox11online.com
Outagamie County to spend $3.5M in ARPA money for affordable housing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Outagamie County has made plans to spend $14.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, $3.5 million of which will be put towards affordable housing. "If you're making $15 an hour, half of your disposable income -- half of it -- is going to housing," said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. "We have a big problem."
Fox11online.com
Bellin Health's Fastlane services moving to new location
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health's Fastlane services in Green Bay is moving to a new location. The current site at 1555 Green Bay Plaza in the former Sears Auto Center, will close Thursday, Aug. 11. On Friday, it will reopen at its new site at 1920 Libal Street. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What happens if you’re in accident with an uninsured driver
(WFRV) – If you’re in a car accident that is not your fault but the other drive doesn’t have insurance, it can be difficult to know what happens next. Attorney Kristen Scheuerman with Herrling Clark Law Firm tells Local 5 Live viewers what you should do in this instance and how their team of experts can help.
whby.com
Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
Portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
A portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay will close next week to repair a railroad crossing.
doorcountydailynews.com
Denny's Super Valu being purchased by Hometown Grocers
An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
wortfm.org
Does Oshkosh Defense Owe Loyalty to the City of Oshkosh?
When Oshkosh Defense announced in 2021 that they were not going to be building the next generation of postal service vehicles here in Wisconsin, labor leaders and environmental groups lambasted the decision. But the reason as to why the company decided to move production to South Carolina is a tricky...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay reports higher-than-anticipated voter turnout in August primary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay saw a higher-than-anticipated voter turnout during the August primary elections. Officials say the unofficial number of votes cast Tuesday in the city is 15,015. That's up from 2020, where 14,646 ballots were cast and in 2018, there were 12,102 votes cast. The voter turnout...
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
WBAY Green Bay
RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, there’s something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
Fox11online.com
Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Oshkosh veteran finds new lease on life with K9 companion
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A veteran from Oshkosh has found a way to not only be successful in his career but also his life, thanks to a four-legged friend. Jorel Wester is a Coast Guard veteran who is proud of his service. “I’m very happy with what I did,” Wester...
Comments / 0