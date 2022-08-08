ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

whby.com

Green Bay Packers Foundation benefits Brown County non-profits

GREEN BAY, WI — Some non-profit organizations benefit from one-point-35 million dollars in grants from the Green Bay Packers Foundation. The impact grants, with one exception, were awarded to non-profits that matched funds raised by non-profit. Curative Connections, Inc. receives a 250-thousand dollar matching grant for its “Yesteryear Village” project, which cares for people with memory loss. Syble Hopp School is awarded a 100-thousand dollar grant for vocational/community training space equipment. Bellin Health Foundation Inc. is getting a 250-thousand dollar matching grant for its neonatal intensive care unit and maternity project. Golden House Inc. is awarded a 200-thousand dollar matching grant for a new, larger facility and increased office space. And Friends of the Fox River Trail will get a 50-thousand-dollar matching grant for trail repairs and enhancement.
Fox11online.com

Limestone imports dominate the Port of Green Bay in July

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Limestone imports continue to lead the way in the Port of Green Bay. Domestic limestone imports reached 77,787 tons in July, bringing the year-to-date total to more than 216,000 tons, about 9% ahead of last year. Foreign limestone imports were 30,062 tons in July, with the...
Milwaukee, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County sees high level of COVID-19 transmission

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- The CDC recommends masking indoors for counties that have a high level of COVID-19 transmission. This includes, Door, Brown and Marinette. “Currently in the high category, we do have a lot of recommendations. People should try to mask when they can in public and be cognizant of what's going on in the community to help prevent this from getting out of hand," says Dr. Brad Burmeister, Emergency Physician for Bellin Health.
whbl.com

Sheboygan County – Unofficial Primary Results

Sheboygan County voters largely agreed with the rest of Wisconsin in the August 9 Partisan Primary election. Tony Evers, running unopposed, won the Democrat nomination, and Sheboygan County agreed with the State overall by approving Tim Michels as the Republican Candidate, topping Rebecca Kleefisch 8,322 to 7,591 in the County.
Fox11online.com

Outagamie County to spend $3.5M in ARPA money for affordable housing

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Outagamie County has made plans to spend $14.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, $3.5 million of which will be put towards affordable housing. "If you're making $15 an hour, half of your disposable income -- half of it -- is going to housing," said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. "We have a big problem."
Fox11online.com

Bellin Health's Fastlane services moving to new location

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health's Fastlane services in Green Bay is moving to a new location. The current site at 1555 Green Bay Plaza in the former Sears Auto Center, will close Thursday, Aug. 11. On Friday, it will reopen at its new site at 1920 Libal Street. It...
whby.com

Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
doorcountydailynews.com

Denny's Super Valu being purchased by Hometown Grocers

An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest

The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
wortfm.org

Does Oshkosh Defense Owe Loyalty to the City of Oshkosh?

When Oshkosh Defense announced in 2021 that they were not going to be building the next generation of postal service vehicles here in Wisconsin, labor leaders and environmental groups lambasted the decision. But the reason as to why the company decided to move production to South Carolina is a tricky...
Fox11online.com

Green Bay reports higher-than-anticipated voter turnout in August primary

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay saw a higher-than-anticipated voter turnout during the August primary elections. Officials say the unofficial number of votes cast Tuesday in the city is 15,015. That's up from 2020, where 14,646 ballots were cast and in 2018, there were 12,102 votes cast. The voter turnout...
WBAY Green Bay

RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, there’s something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
Fox11online.com

Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
