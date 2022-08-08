Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city. According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department, the theft reports are mostly from neighborhoods on the city’s south side between Plymouth Avenue and College Avenue.
WANE-TV
2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
WNDU
Missing 16-year-old girl found safe; suspect arrested
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest. The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke. Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Burglary in Elkhart under investigation
A burglary in Elkhart is under investigation. Police were called to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road on reports of a burglary on Sunday, August 7. Officials say that between Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects broke into the building. ABC 57 News reports that tool cabinets were pried...
95.3 MNC
Man and vehicles hit by bullets in shooting
A man was injured and vehicles and houses were hit in a shooting on Friday, August 5, at 11:25 p.m. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found bullet damage in multiple cars and houses. An 18-year-old...
22 WSBT
Competency evaluation granted to Cass County, Mich. active shooter suspect
New details in a Cass County active shooter investigation. WSBT has obtained exclusive body camera video capturing the arrest of 47-year-old Randy Kirk. Randy Kirk faces 14 charges including assault with intent to murder and assault to do bodily harm after police say he allegedly opened fire on an intersection in Cass County.
22 WSBT
Crash injures 5 on McKinley Avenue near 27th street in South Bend
McKinley Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions near 27th Street in South Bend after a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. Police say it happened just before 4:30. Officers say one person suffered serious injuries but none appear to be life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
LaPorte County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing man
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in LaPorte County need your help finding a missing man. Brett A. Lawson, 38, was last seen on July 31 in the 3100 West block of Small Road in Center Township between 1 a.m. CDT and 2 a.m. CDT. Brett is 5′10″ and weighs...
hometownnewsnow.com
Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest
(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
abc57.com
Eastern Michigan resident found guilty of methamphetamine possession in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Clemens, Michigan, resident was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office announced. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding 39-year-old Lisa Heise guilty. According to case documents, an officer with the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department...
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Man injured, property damaged in shooting near Ullery Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was injured and several vehicles and houses were struck by bullets in a shooting late Friday evening, according to Elkhart Police. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found...
95.3 MNC
Car thefts in Goshen
Goshen Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins and thefts of around a dozen cars happened during the overnight hours on Monday, Aug. 8, in neighborhoods between along 12th Street to 16th Street. Items taken include clothing, money, bank cards, a wallet, a passport, a...
WANE-TV
Police: Driver ran red lights, crashed, then ran off; alcohol suspected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another driver was critically hurt when a speeding Cadillac ran a red light and struck her vehicle early Tuesday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Hobson Road. According to Fort Wayne Police, dispatchers fielded multiple calls...
WOWO News
Man found dead in home near Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home near Electric Works. Police were called to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street at 9:05 p.m. Monday on a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in a home. Firefighters arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead.
47-Year-Old Devine Stoner Injured In A Vehicle Accident (Cassopolis, MI)
Cass County authorities are investigating a vehicle accident that occurred on Monday morning. When deputies responded to Grange St. in Mason Township, they found that a car driven by 47-year-old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had [..]
wfft.com
Ten-year-old victim identified in Carterton Drive shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have identified the child who died in a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive around 6 p.m. Monday evening. They found 10-year-old Ray Dee One with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at...
abc57.com
Boxwood Court closure
ELKHART, Ind. -- A portion of Boxwood Court is closed from Crabtree Lane to the Cul-de-sac. The closure will be until August 13th while the road is being repaved.
22 WSBT
Update: missing Elkhart teen found safe
Elkhart police say she was found safe Tuesday morning. Elkhart Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for Samya Allen. She was last seen Monday, just before midnight in Elkhart. Allen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair...
Comments / 1