Goshen, IN

WNDU

Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city. According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department, the theft reports are mostly from neighborhoods on the city’s south side between Plymouth Avenue and College Avenue.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Missing 16-year-old girl found safe; suspect arrested

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest. The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke. Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She...
WALKERTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Burglary in Elkhart under investigation

A burglary in Elkhart is under investigation. Police were called to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road on reports of a burglary on Sunday, August 7. Officials say that between Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects broke into the building. ABC 57 News reports that tool cabinets were pried...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Man and vehicles hit by bullets in shooting

A man was injured and vehicles and houses were hit in a shooting on Friday, August 5, at 11:25 p.m. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found bullet damage in multiple cars and houses. An 18-year-old...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Competency evaluation granted to Cass County, Mich. active shooter suspect

New details in a Cass County active shooter investigation. WSBT has obtained exclusive body camera video capturing the arrest of 47-year-old Randy Kirk. Randy Kirk faces 14 charges including assault with intent to murder and assault to do bodily harm after police say he allegedly opened fire on an intersection in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest

(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Man injured, property damaged in shooting near Ullery Park

ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was injured and several vehicles and houses were struck by bullets in a shooting late Friday evening, according to Elkhart Police. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Car thefts in Goshen

Goshen Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins and thefts of around a dozen cars happened during the overnight hours on Monday, Aug. 8, in neighborhoods between along 12th Street to 16th Street. Items taken include clothing, money, bank cards, a wallet, a passport, a...
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Man found dead in home near Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home near Electric Works. Police were called to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street at 9:05 p.m. Monday on a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in a home. Firefighters arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Boxwood Court closure

ELKHART, Ind. -- A portion of Boxwood Court is closed from Crabtree Lane to the Cul-de-sac. The closure will be until August 13th while the road is being repaved.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Update: missing Elkhart teen found safe

Elkhart police say she was found safe Tuesday morning. Elkhart Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for Samya Allen. She was last seen Monday, just before midnight in Elkhart. Allen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair...
ELKHART, IN

