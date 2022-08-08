Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and Returned
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP Frontrunner
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency Vehicles
NEWS SPLASH! Rubber Duck Regatta returns to Rockwall Harbor
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The most spec”quack”ular event of the season is back and bigger than ever! The 10th annual Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta will occur Saturday, September 17 at the Rockwall Harbor!. Benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas and the Rockwall Grace Clinic,...
Soroptimist Rockwall honors Claudette Johnson with Ruby Award
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 10, 2022) Cindy Lindley and Sue Reeves presented Claudette Johnson the Soroptimist International of Rockwall’s 2022 Ruby Award today in honor of her 45+ years of volunteer service in the Rockwall community. Because of Claudette Johnson, Rockwall County is a better place for so many; and...
Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
Rockwall Fine Art Show & Sale coming this fall, call for artists underway
ROCKWALL, TX August 5, 2022) The Rockwall Art League Juried Fine Art Show & Sale is one of the signature events of the year. It celebrates contemporary art in a variety of mediums. Now more than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to showcase regional artists and provide...
Rockwall County Open Space Alliance partners with HundredX Causes on fundraising project
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) Want to support Open Space without spending a penny? Here’s your chance! Complete short consumer surveys right from your phone to generate donations. To get started, go to: https://hundredx.com/impactwithfeedback. The Rockwall County Open Space Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed to support its mission...
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
starlocalmedia.com
Two-story retail and multi-family development in Old Town Coppell moves forward with council vote
Plans for a two-story multi-use facility in Old Town Coppell are moving forward. In its Tuesday meeting, the Coppell City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning ordinance for the property, located directly across from Old Town Pavilion at 767 West Main Street.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
