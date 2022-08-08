ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Rockwall, TX
Entertainment
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity

Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School

It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Printmaking#Printmaker#Tx#The Rockwall Art League#Printshop#815 E Washington St#Ral
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog

Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
Dallas Observer

Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad

Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy