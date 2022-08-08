Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
Georgia high school football rankings: Buford headlines preseason MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Georgia kicks off in less than 10 days with 208 games scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 18-20. After capping a 14-1 season with a 21-20 state title win over Langston Hughes (Fairburn) in the Class AAAAAA state championship game last fall, Buford headlines our look at this year's contenders in the preseason MaxPreps Top 25.
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
WMAZ
Free technical college, pay raises for teachers highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
CBS 46
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
Democratic governor hopeful Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp disagree on gambling in Georgia
GEORGIA — The debate over gambling in Georgia is emerging as a big issue in the race for Georgia governor. Gov. Brian Kemp says he still opposes gambling in the state, after his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams called to legalize gambling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
atlantafi.com
Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info
One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
WEAR
5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
wfxl.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Clayton News Daily
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
fox5atlanta.com
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
