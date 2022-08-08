ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Delta Airlines is suspending five routes across the country, including the Quad Cities flight to Minneapolis. Delta representatives say this is primarily due to the nationwide pilot shortage. Flights from Moline to Minneapolis will stop on Oct. 5, indefinitely. Ashleigh Davis, the Public Relations and Marketing...
Nonstop no more: Delta 'indefinitely' suspends service from Moline to Minneapolis this fall

MOLINE, Ill. — If you're flying out of the Quad Cities International Airport, soon you'll no longer be able to get a nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul. According to the airport, Delta Air Lines suspended its service from the Quad Cities to the Twin Cities effective Oct. 5. The carrier hasn't announced any plans to suspend its nonstop service from Moline to Atlanta.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
QC Botanical Center joins worldwide Daffodil Project

The Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island is joining a worldwide effort to plant 1.5 million daffodils, to memorialize the 1.5 million children killed in the Holocaust during World War II. The QCBC (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) is the first Illinois location outside the Chicago area that’s part...
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
Pay-what-you-can restaurants want everyone to afford to eat

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Bright and early in the day, the kitchen comes alive at Provision Community Restaurant. “A vegetable tofu dish with curry that's going to be served on rice,” said Kenny Beck. “[They’re] working on a fruit crisp and then making a salad as well.”
Davenport Council agrees to offer from Canadian Pacific

UPDATE: The Davenport City Council has agreed to take an offer from the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The council voted unanimously Wednesday, when more than a dozen other people spoke against the measure at the council meeting. “Life-threatening to our citizens” were strong words from opponents of the Canadian Pacific Kansas...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours

Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
Time to Eat Minnesota: Best Restaurant Food Right to Doorstep

Minneapolis, MN – No matter how far you are from your favorite restaurant, or whatever time you may be struck by your cravings for those burgers or pizza, there is one thing that should be done right away – and that is to get into Time to Eat Minnesota and have your favorite food get right to your doorsteps.
3 Minneapolis beaches closed due to E. coli contamination

Three beaches are closed in Minneapolis as of Wednesday due to E. coli contamination. The beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach — have been shuttered after workers who test the waters found that bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport

After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota

While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip

The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
