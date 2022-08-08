Read full article on original website
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Delta Airlines is suspending five routes across the country, including the Quad Cities flight to Minneapolis. Delta representatives say this is primarily due to the nationwide pilot shortage. Flights from Moline to Minneapolis will stop on Oct. 5, indefinitely. Ashleigh Davis, the Public Relations and Marketing...
Nonstop no more: Delta 'indefinitely' suspends service from Moline to Minneapolis this fall
MOLINE, Ill. — If you're flying out of the Quad Cities International Airport, soon you'll no longer be able to get a nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul. According to the airport, Delta Air Lines suspended its service from the Quad Cities to the Twin Cities effective Oct. 5. The carrier hasn't announced any plans to suspend its nonstop service from Moline to Atlanta.
